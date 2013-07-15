July 15 The following are the top stories from
* The chairman of the company whose runaway freight train
exploded in downtown Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and killed dozens
says his employees have begun cleaning up wreckage, a little
more than a week after the crash. ()
* Stephen Harper is leaving his economic team in place, as
the Prime Minister unveils a new cabinet on Monday that aims to
revitalize an administration beset by recent scandals and
flagging popularity. ()
* The sudden death of Cory Monteith, the Victoria-raised
actor whose portrayal of quarterback-turned-crooner Finn Hudson
on the hit television show "Glee" propelled him into one of
Canada's rising on-screen stars, has spurred shock and
condolence, from the upscale Vancouver hotel where he took his
final breath, to Ottawa, Hollywood, and beyond.
Reports in the business section:
* Jeffrey Immelt, the CEO of General Electric Co,
said Canada will play a part in his effort to transform the
iconic 135-year-old industrial conglomerate into a dominant
global player in intelligent machines and advanced
manufacturing.
* Canada's central bank could surprise financial markets
this week and signal a longer period of ultra-low interest
rates, as exports languish and executives display little
enthusiasm for spending their excess profits.