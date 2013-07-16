July 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper is girding for the next election with a huge cabinet shuffle that enlists and promotes younger ministers to fashion a team he can take into an expected 2015 campaign. ()

* The Harper government is facing questions about whether Conservative staffers were compiling enemies lists as part of transition plans for Monday's cabinet shuffle. ()

* Toronto police have one suspect in custody after a triple homicide Monday night. Sergeant Steve Woodhouse confirmed that homicide squad and forensic teams were investigating the murders at a townhouse complex on Old Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke, in Toronto's west end. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Loblaw Companies Ltd announced on Monday an agreement to buy Shoppers Drug Mart Corp for $12.4 billion in cash and stock. ()

* Telus Corp announced on Monday a new "Clear and Simple" pricing plan based on two-year, rather than three-year, contracts. The plan allows customers to pick a device and data plans, and share it among multiple users with different devices. ()

* Toronto Sun's Editor-In-Chief James Wallace, a former reporter and columnist with the paper, who was appointed to the job in 2008, told the staff he would be stepping down Monday afternoon. Executives at Sun Media Corp, who own the Toronto tabloid, didn't respond to requests for comment but confirmed his departure. ()

* Corporate Canada is warmly welcoming new Industry Minister James Moore, saying he will bring a more effective hands-on approach than his predecessor to a job that oversees some of the most contentious files facing the government, including competition in the wireless phone sector. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's office asked Conservative political staffers to develop lists of "enemy" lobby groups, as well as troublesome bureaucrats and reporters to avoid as part of preparations for incoming ministers named in Monday's cabinet shuffle, according to leaked emails sent to Postmedia News by an unidentified source. ()

* A humanitarian relief organization that lost its charity status two years ago over its alleged support for Hamas said Monday it was suspending operations after the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce won court approval to close its accounts. ()

* Toronto police says it has foiled a multi-million dollar fraud scheme that saw a network of 25 people trick major banks into loaning money to phoney businesses. ()

* NDP members in Scarborough-Guildwood, Ontario are questioning the nomination process that saw former city councillor Adam Giambrone become the party's candidate in an upcoming provincial byelection. ()

* One person is in police custody following an apparent triple homicide in Etobicoke, Toronto on Monday night. ()

* The death of an elderly woman in a fatal apartment fire on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, according to Toronto police, who are hoping to identify a man seen leaving the building shortly before the blaze was reported. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* An industry source confirmed that the U.S. pharmaceutical and grocery giant Walgreen Co was leading a group that had come to Canada to consider making an offer for Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. ()

* The $12.4-billion deal between Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart announced on Monday could be a boon to consumers if Canada's two retail giants start sharing loyalty programs and products. ()

* Stephen Harper is banking on Jim Flaherty -- his veteran finance minister and the only one to have that job in the Harper government -- to continue cutting the federal deficit and to provide steady, though meagre, growth. ()

* Christian Paradis is out as head of Industry Canada and will be replaced by James Moore, formerly minister of Canadian Heritage. ()