July 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Treasury Board President Tony Clement is taking aim at the
striking foreign service workers, alleging their tactics are
"blackmail" and urging the union to accept the government's
offer. ()
* Mike Allen, a Progressive Conservative MLA in Alberta has
resigned from caucus after being arrested during a prostitution
sting in the United States when he allegedly tried to solicit
sexual services through a classified advertising website. ()
* Cory Monteith, the Canadian actor who rose to fame with
his portrayal of quarterback-turned-crooner Finn Hudson on the
hit television show "Glee", died of a toxic mix of heroin and
alcohol. ()
* Insurance providers who reversed their decision to deny
Calgary residents flooding claims after last month's weather
catastrophe faced a customer backlash in the weeks following the
flooding that ravaged Southern Alberta. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's largest chain of newspapers is cutting hundreds
of jobs and closing several publications to deal with plummeting
profits, the second time in less than a year that Sun Media Corp
has slashed its staff aggressively to deal with
falling print advertising revenue. ()
* While Canada's labor market has rebounded sharply from the
depths of the recession, the number of long-term unemployed has
refused to budge, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development has found. ()
* Already a quaint relic in many parts of Canada, the
old-fashioned payphone could become even harder to find after
the country's telecommunications regulator rejected Bell
Canada's request to double the cost of a call to $1. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* David Rosenberg, the latest pundit to weigh in on the hard
versus soft landing debate, says Canada's housing market has
almost recouped all the losses brought on by Ottawa tightening
the mortgage rules in 2012. ()
* While pure-play food and drug retailers such as Metro and
Rexall appear to have the most to lose in the impending nuptials
of Loblaw Companies Ltd and Shoppers Drug Mart Corp
, Monday's $12.4-billion deal stands to challenge a far
broader swath of retail companies as the two Canadian retail
giants begin stocking their strongest brands and categories in
each other's stores. ()
* Bank of Canada Governor, Stephen Poloz, who replaced Mark
Carney in June, will not be deviating the course set previously
by policymakers, the ones who have kept interest rates at
near-record lows for almost three years. ()