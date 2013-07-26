July 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating
Senator Mac Harb for alleged breach of trust over travel and
expense claims he submitted for nearly 10 years between 2003 and
2013. ()
* Justin Trudeau's enthusiastic embrace of the legalization
of marijuana has fired up the debate over Canadian drug laws and
exposed stark differences among major political parties on the
way to treat the country's numerous pot smokers. The stand
places the Liberal Party on a collision course on the road to
the 2015 elections with the Conservative government. ()
* Federal justice minister Peter MacKay says the
Conservative government is considering changes to impaired
driving legislation in the Criminal Code. MacKay said he wanted
to meet with more victims of impaired driving before announcing
the changes the government is contemplating. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BCE Inc's George Cope is the latest chief
executive of a major wireless carrier to argue in recent days
that Ottawa has taken a wrong turn in its attempts to ensure
there is a fourth wireless player in every regional market.
Cope said he had received assurances from the federal
government a year ago that deep-pocketed foreign telecoms such
as Verizon Communications Inc would not use "loopholes"
in Ottawa's wireless policy to enter the Canadian market. ()
* Crop nutrients producer Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
cut its earnings outlook for the year as it struggles
with tough market conditions and low prices. ()
* The average Canadian household net worth broke C$400,000
at the end of 2012, beating its American neighbors once again.
But the gap has narrowed to C$19,000, half of what it was last
year. ()
* Goldcorp Inc says it is looking to improve
efficiency and reduce costs at its Penasquito mine in Mexico,
after falling gold prices forced the company to write down the
project's value and led to a $1.93 billion net loss in the
second quarter. ()
NATIONAL POST
* At a time when corruption scandals have given Quebec
mayors a bad name, Colette Roy-Laroche is providing a welcome
boost to the image of municipal leaders, receiving praise for
her efforts to unite the town of Lac-Megantic after the
devastating rail disaster. ()
* As sex abuse lawsuits mount, the full story of Vancouver
Olympics Chief Executive John Furlong has yet to be told. Former
students of his from Burns Lake have sued Furlong alleging
sexual molestation. ()
* Bulgarian authorities have named a Canadian man, Hassan El
Hajj Hassan, 25, as a wanted fugitive and suspected Hezbollah
operative involved in last year's bombing of a tourist bus at an
airport on Bulgaria's coast that killed five Israelis and their
local driver. ()
* Senator Mac Harb allegedly claimed a Senate housing
allowance on a home that was "uninhabitable" for three years and
in which he only had a 0.01 per cent stake for another four
years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police allege in a court
document. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Calgary-based Expander Energy is trying to convert
greenhouse gases generated by oil sands processing from an
environmental liability into big profits. ()
* Writedowns, plummeting profits and a vast range of
realized prices have been key themes in the second-quarter gold
earnings reports. Most importantly, the miners are unveiling the
cost and capital spending reductions they merely hinted at for
most of the year. ()
* Loblaw Cos Ltd is being overly optimistic in
projecting $300 million of synergies in three years after the
purchase of Shoppers Drug Mart Ltd, according to Perry Caicco, a
retail analyst at CIBC Capital Markets. ()
* The downturn in the mining industry is beginning to ripple
through brokerage firms and investment banks in Canada, as firms
cut jobs, consolidate or close. ()
* A release of methane from thawing permafrost under the
East Siberian Sea in the Arctic could speed the melting of sea
ice and climate change, with a cost to the global economy of up
to $60 trillion over coming decades, according to a paper
published in the journal Nature. ()