July 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Vancouver Island Health Authority says the stomach
flu-causing norovirus has claimed nine lives and made 100
patients and 50 staff members sick this month at a seniors' home
in Victoria, British Columbia, according to a report from
Vancouver radio station News 1130. ()
* The economics of BHP Billiton Ltd's proposed C$14
billion ($13.60 billion) Jansen potash mine, near a tiny
Saskatchewan town, have suddenly been thrown into disarray with
the collapse of one of the world's two potash cartels. Russia's
Uralkali OAO dropped out of Belarus Potash Co, marking
a major shift in the global potash industry. Saskatchewan's
royalties, incoming investment dollars, and employment rate are
set to feel the pinch from potash prices that are expected to
tumble because of the cartel's demise. ()
* Miami-based oil logistics company World Fuel Services Corp
is objecting to a Quebec government order to assist with
the cleanup of the train derailment and fiery crude-oil
explosion in Lac-Megantic. In its statement, World Fuel said it
did not expect to be named by the province or in any other
government action because "MMA has assumed responsibility for
the accident." ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd announced that its brand-new
mid-tier phone, the Q5, is coming to Canada on Aug. 13.
Previously, the lower-priced version of BlackBerry's Q10 was
only available in certain overseas markets. By bringing the Q5
to Canada, BlackBerry joins the list of companies hoping to
capitalize on two market trends -- the commoditization of
smartphones and the end of three-year contracts.
* TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline
could give western oil producers back-door access to Asian
markets at a reasonable transportation cost if it reaches Saint
John. Saint John's ice-free, deep-water port would allow crude
to be loaded onto the largest tankers, providing an economical
route to India at least, and perhaps China, Bank of Nova Scotia
senior economist Patricia Mohr said Tuesday. ()
* Marcel Coutu will retire as chief executive of Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd after 12 years in the position, the
company said Tuesday as it reported a more than doubling of
second-quarter profit. Coutu, who oversaw the company's
expansion to one with a market value of C$10 billion, a fivefold
increase from his appointment in 2001, will retire on Jan. 1. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Concerns over the aging population and the rising cost of
pharmaceuticals may be distracting from one of the
fastest-growing healthcare expenditures in Canada -- doctors'
pay. A report released by the University of Calgary School of
Public Policy estimates the average paycheck earned by a typical
Canadian physician has risen by about 30 percent over the past
decade. ()
* A struggle is raging behind the scenes as the needs of
Canada's military smack up against the Conservative government's
desire to turn billions of dollars in planned defense spending
into jobs and economic benefits. Last November, then-defense
minister Peter MacKay was warned in a briefing note that a
policy of always buying military equipment and services from
Canadian companies would likely short-change Canada's men and
women in uniform. ()
* Ontario's opposition parties proposed different strategies
on Tuesday to get to the bottom of what they say was an attempt
by former premier Dalton McGuinty's office to pressure the
Speaker of the legislature to change a ruling against the
government. Newly released emails show senior Liberals in
McGuinty's office tried to get Speaker Dave Levac to change his
preliminary finding that then-energy minister Chris Bentley was
in contempt for not releasing all documents on two cancelled gas
plants. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Saskatchewan will feel the impact of a global potash price
war triggered by Russia but the blow will be softened by
industry efficiencies and continuing growth in other sectors
such as oil and uranium. The price showdown was initiated by
Uralkali OAO, the world's largest potash producer, which quit a
marketing venture on Tuesday that controlled about 43 percent of
global exports and signaled prices may fall by as much as a
quarter. ()
* In addition to transforming the moribund department store
sector in Canada, Chief Executive Richard Baker's vision for
Hudson's Bay Co has long involved doing the same for
Internet retail, and experts say buying Saks Inc could
help him achieve it. Experts say the $2.9 billion deal is also
going to force retailers to evaluate their online strategies and
reach in Canada. ()
* WestJet Airlines Ltd Chief Executive Gregg
Saretsky shrugged off concerns that the carrier's aggressive
growth ambitions would undercut its profit, pointing to the
company's record second-quarter earnings as evidence his plan is
working. Saretsky said WestJet's growth strategy was aimed at
narrowing the gap between its market share and that of rival Air
Canada, in part by making it more attractive to
business travelers. ()