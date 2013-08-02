Aug 2 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal investigation into the fatal Lac-Mégantic
train derailment and fiery crude oil explosion, after a runaway
train carrying 72 cars of crude crashed into the small town's
center in early July, has shifted from Quebec to North Dakota,
where the oil was drilled, purchased and loaded onto rail cars.
A team of investigators was recently dispatched to North Dakota
after experts confirmed that the oil reacted "in a way that was
abnormal". ()
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was dealt a setback in her
first electoral test as leader, with the opposition parties
chipping away at her government's hold on the province in the
by-elections. Progressive Conservatives won in
Etobicoke-Lakeshore, giving the party its first seat in Toronto
in a decade. But they failed to win any of the other four races.
()
Reports in the business section:
* TransCanada Corp and Irving Oil Ltd are joining
forces to market Canada's crude oil to the world, officially
launching the proposed C$12 billion ($11.62 billion) Energy East
pipeline and a C$300 million deep-water marine terminal to be
built off Saint John, New Brunswick. The pipeline, subject to
regulatory approval, promises to unlock new markets for
landlocked Western Canadian suppliers by giving them access to
eastern refineries and global export markets through ports at
Quebec City and Saint John. ()
* After its second major writedown in just six months,
Barrick Gold Corp is trying to woo back shaken
investors by focusing on assets closer to home. The world's
largest gold miner announced a hefty $8.7 billion after-tax
impairment charge, leaving the company with a second-quarter
loss of $8.6 billion. In response to the losses, the
Toronto-based company plans to shed, suspend or shut high cost
mines and continue to cut costs. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Mayor Rob Ford lost an important ally at City Hall, but
gained one at Queen's Park, as Etobicoke-Lakeshore sent Deputy
Mayor Doug Holyday to the provincial legislature Thursday. The
decision to install a Progressive Conservative in a seat long
held by the Liberals is a major Toronto breakthrough for the
PC's and a vote of confidence for Mayor Rob Ford, who campaigned
tirelessly on behalf of his longtime friend. ()
* In the hunt for evidence about Senator Mike Duffy, Nigel
Wright and a backroom deal struck in the Prime Minister's Office
to repay Duffy's expenses, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has
repeatedly tried to glean information from a senior television
journalist. CTV Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife's name appears
in a court document filed by the RCMP in June. ()
* Senator Patrick Brazeau claimed a home he didn't own as
his primary residence, didn't stay there even when he visited,
and may never have lived there over the last two years, the
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) allege in court documents
made public on Thursday. The RCMP say Brazeau claimed as his
primary residence a home his father owns in Maniwaki, Quebec,
far enough from Parliament Hill to qualify the senator for a
$22,000 a year housing allowance from the Senate. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's government has begun a search for investment
banks to sell its 10 percent, $5.1 billion stake in General
Motors Co, but hasn't decided on the timing of any sale.
()
* Canadian auto sales hit a record in July as cars and
trucks continue to fly off dealership lots at a blistering pace
in 2013. Chrysler Canada took the sales title in July in this
country with sales up 8.4 percent year-over-year during the
month to 26,066 units. The Detroit automaker said it was its
best July on record, driven by a 20 percent increase year over
year in passenger car sales. ()