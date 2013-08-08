Aug 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Locals in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, expressed anger as they
learned that the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway (MM&A), the
rail company at the center of their ordeal, filed for creditor
protection. The request came one month and one day after the
devastating disaster caused by a runaway MM&A oil train. ()
* Real Women of Canada, a right wing women's group, is
attacking Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird for defending the
civil rights of gays abroad, suggesting the Conservative Party
member of parliament is out of step with "conservative values"
and the grassroots within his own party. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Ken Lewenza, president of the Canadian Auto Workers union,
and Dave Coles, president of the Communications, Energy and
Paperworkers Union of Canada, will step down when the planned
merger of the two unions takes effect in September. ()
* The announcement last week that the Russian potash
producer OAO Uralkali is striking out on its own and
breaking up one of the world's two potash cartels sent shock
waves through the fertilizer industry and prompted bearish
predictions of a 20 to 25 percent fall in potash prices.
However, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc Chief
Executive Bill Doyle told frazzled investors on Wednesday the
industry would persevere and there's no reason for panic. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd, which once controlled the
smartphone market, now finds itself knocked back to fourth
place. The latest report on worldwide smartphone market share
shows the Waterloo-based company slipping behind the Windows
Phone brand, Microsoft Corp's line of mobile devices.
()
NATIONAL POST
* The Stephen Harper government says it has further
tightened the rules governing its controversial temporary
foreign worker program, confirming it will charge employers $275
for each application they make. ()
* Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) President Ken Lewenza will
reportedly announce that he's stepping down in September. Media
reports late Wednesday also said Dave Coles, the president of
the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada,
will also resign. Reports say Lewenza and Coles are expected to
endorse senior CAW official Jerry Dias as president of the new
combined union, called Unifor. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway has filed for
bankruptcy protection in both Canada and the United States,
setting the stage for a massive legal battle as lawyers for
Quebec victims of one of North America's deadliest rail crashes
target the railway's parent and the oil companies involved. ()
* Air Canada's shares soared nearly 24 percent on
Wednesday after the airline surprised analysts by recording its
best second-quarter revenue in its history and dramatically
improved its operating income by successfully trimming costs.
()
* Three more senior BlackBerry Ltd executives "are
leaving, or have already left" the struggling smartphone
manufacturer this month, according to a spokesperson. These come
as the latest in a string of departures, resignations and
layoffs that have struck the Waterloo, Ontario-based company
with increasing regularity. ()