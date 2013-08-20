Aug 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Stephen Harper is hitting the reset button on Parliament,
delaying a reopening of the Commons until October as he
continues a pre-election overhaul of his government after nearly
eight years in power. ()
* Ontario has become the first province in the country to
screen all newborns for a rare and often fatal condition that
robs the body of its ability to fight infection. ()
* A new survey of employers suggests Canadian salaries will
be going up next year, but perhaps not by as much as this year.
The Hay Group survey found Canadian employees can expect a
salary boost of 2.6 per cent in 2014, down from this year's
projection of 2.9 per cent. ()
Reports in the business section:
* TransCanada Corp has launched a $4.5-billion
lawsuit against rival Enbridge Inc over a proposed
27-kilometre natural gas pipeline near Toronto that the
companies had planned to develop. The dispute comes amid an
escalating battle between TransCanada and local gas distributors
in Ontario and Quebec as they respond to a rapidly changing
North American gas market, in which new extraction technology
has increased U.S. production. ()
* Whether or not U.S. telecom Verizon Communications Inc
comes to Canada, consumers are already seeing some
benefits from the threat of increased competition. Since news
broke that Verizon is considering expansion to this country,
Canada's largest carriers have rolled out new plans to attract
business, family, and high-volume data usage customers. ()
* Millions of Canadians are likely to find their wireless
speeds lagging behind if Verizon makes its way to Canada, says
the head of Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's
largest wireless company. Rogers has called on Ottawa to
postpone an auction that will decide which companies get the
spectrum needed to build the next generation of networks. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* While the first flight of Bombardier Inc's new
CSeries aircraft appears to be nearing, one analyst says he
believes the aircraft's first delivery won't occur until early
2015. ()
* Alberta's oil sands, long regarded as an expensive sandbox
for energy giants, are more competitive with global sources of
crude than recent cost blowouts may lead investors to believe, a
survey of 135 global oil and gas companies shows. ()
* Hudson's Bay Co appears to be winning more praise
from shoppers, while Target has lost ground in recent months but
both retailers trail Costco in customer satisfaction, according
to surveys from Forum Research. (