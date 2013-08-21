Aug 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Quebec is heading into another fierce debate over the
future of religious freedom in the province. A news report
suggested that the minority government wants to prohibit public
employees from wearing items such as hijabs, turbans and kippa
in a broad ban that could extend from elementary and university
teachers to nurses and child-care workers. ()
* A new survey commissioned by Bell and Telus suggests
Canadians don't want Ottawa to give special treatment to foreign
competitors. The Nanos Research telephone survey of 2,000
Canadians found that 81 per cent of Canadians preferred that
neither foreign, nor Canadian-owned telecommunications companies
are favoured when Ottawa conducts an auction of highly-coveted
wireless spectrum in January. ()
Reports in the business section:
* U.S. ice cream company Cold Stone Creamery has been
acquired by a group of Canadian entrepreneurs with ambitious
plans to double the number of locations with partner Tim Hortons
Inc. ()
* Loblaw Cos Ltd, which is offering $61.54 a share to
buy Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, initially bid much less -
$45 a share - for the drugstore chain in early 2011. The secret
takeover talks might have contributed to the delay in Shoppers'
process of finding a new CEO, which dragged on that year. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A family friend who kidnapped a 16-year-old girl had a
20-hour jump on authorities, who discovered he used a timer to
set fire to his rural home where the girl's mother and younger
brother were found dead, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department
spokeswoman said Tuesday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The federal government did not court Verizon
Communications Inc and Ottawa's policy on the wireless
market does not live or die by the U.S. carrier's decision about
whether to enter the market, according to Canada's industry
minister James Moore. ()