THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* An aboriginal woman is taking the lead of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police division for the first time in Canadian history. Chief Superintendent Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the new top police officer in Saskatchewan. She says it's a "bit surreal." ()

* Bringing change in culture and attitude to Toronto's firefighter community is not easy, the city's fire chief said on Thursday as he announced the suspension of two members over comments made on Twitter. ()

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper says revelations that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau smoked marijuana even after being elected to Parliament "speak for themselves." ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian telecom stocks haven't recovered much from their June swoon, when investors learned that giant Verizon Communications Inc was planning to enter the wireless market by snapping up one of the smaller newcomers, perhaps Wind Mobile - even as some observers now cast doubts on the entry. That makes the Canadian players look intriguing to income-oriented investors. ()

* A new national cellphone company is unlikely to drive down prices for consumers as it fights its way to profitability, Moody's Investors Service said, as it predicted that it would cost Verizon Communications Inc close to $3 billion to expand into Canada. ()

* Spot prices for Canada's potash exports may have eased, an indication of a softer market following the breakup of a Russian-Belarusian industry oligopoly last month. Some analysts have said potash prices would fall almost 20 percent between now and next spring, roughly to a range of $325 to $350 a ton, depending on the contract and region. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Justin Trudeau, who has endorsed legalizing marijuana, is making no apologies for smoking pot once as a member of Parliament, while Prime Minister Stephen Harper had a decidedly unimpressed reaction to the revelation. ()

* A child welfare agency's misdirected funds, poor file management, high staff turnover and inability to adhere to standards all contributed to the death of a 13-month-old girl on an Alberta First Nations reserve, according to a fatality inquiry report released on Thursday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Thursday that it has been ordered by federal regulators to continue to do business with Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, despite concerns its embattled former partner is no longer fit to operate in the country. ()

* The widening spread between Western Canada Select and Brent could weaken the Canadian dollar, according to an analyst at Nomura Securities Co Ltd. ()

* Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless operator, will introduce a credit card for its customers "shortly," Chief Executive Nadir Mohamed said in an interview.