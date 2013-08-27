UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
Aug 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* After a summer on the road, Justin Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, is refining his middle-class message and gearing up to fight Prime Minister Stephen Harper on pocketbook issues - an area of economic policy where the Liberals believe the Tories are weak and where Trudeau can shine. ()
* Rising house prices made home-ownership slightly less affordable in Canada in the second quarter, when buyers returned to the market after a lengthy slump. ()
* Ontario's government is set to expand the use of tasers by police, a move that will give more officers access to weapons other than their sidearms. ()
* The minority Parti Quebecois government has won a measure of support in the polarizing debate over religious rights in Quebec, with the Coalition Avenir Quebec party saying it backs a ban on religious headgear for teachers and some other public servants. ()
Reports in the business section:
* After five years of trending lower, mortgage rates have reversed course and started to rise. Aspiring first-time home buyers are being priced out of the market by these increases, but at least they've avoided a costly mortgage entanglement. Existing homeowners may simply have to pay more. ()
* Brazil's Embraer SA will extend its regional jet market leadership over Canada's Bombardier Inc in the coming years, according to transportation analyst Derek Spronck of RBC Dominion Securities. ()
* Canadians want Verizon Communications Inc to come to Canada but don't believe the U.S. company should be given any advantages over domestic carriers, a new poll suggests. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Amid fears that he would be a target of Canadian Sikh activists, an Indian minister has canceled his trip to Canada after allegedly being refused an Royal Canadian Mounted Police security detail. ()
* The Ontario minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services is expected to make an "important announcement" about police use-of-force on Tuesday. This news comes in the wake of the July streetcar shooting death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim. Yatim was holding a small knife on an empty streetcar when a Toronto police officer fired nine shots into the streetcar, killing him. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Smartphone maker BlackBerry says it has received an order for 2,000 new keyboard smartphones from Hispanic broadcaster Univision Communications. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company says the order for the BlackBerry Q10 devices will upgrade all of the BlackBerry phones used by employees at Univision. ()
* Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver is recalling the specter of the aborted Mackenzie Valley pipeline to warn that resource projects have a limited shelf life, as the federal government seeks consensus on major energy projects. ()
* The Fraser Institute right-leaning think tank added its voice to what has become a popular call for Ottawa to lift all restrictions on foreign ownership in the telecommunications sector. It said eliminating all limits on foreign investment in telecom could be one part of a plan to foster "workable competition." ()
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's Telenor has sold a four-percent stake in Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon for $259 million as part of an ongoing campaign to cut all ownership ties to the firm formerly known as Vimpelcom.