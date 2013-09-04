Sept 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a six-year-old boy found dead on a Saskatchewan reserve had head trauma and believe that a child under 12 is responsible. Staff Sergeant Larry Brost said the boy is too young to be charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

* Ariel Castro, 53, the man who held three women captive in his home for nearly a decade before one escaped has been found dead and is believed to have committed suicide, a prison official said. Castro was found hanging in his cell around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, located in central Ohio, JoEllen Smith, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokeswoman, said early Wednesday.

Reports in the business section:

* Verizon Communications Inc may have lost interest in Canada, but the country's Big Three carriers are moving ahead with their battle to get Ottawa to rewrite its wireless policy. Instead of declaring victory, Telus Corp, BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc renewed their call for Ottawa to close so-called "loopholes" in its wireless rules.

* Apple Inc on Tuesday sent official invitations to a Sept. 10 event at which it is expected to unveil the latest version of the iPhone, possibly in colors other than its trademark black and white.

* Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which they say an 80-year-old woman suffered a fractured hip after she was struck by police with a Taser.

NATIONAL POST

* A naval expert warns that a weekend collision with naval supply ship could hasten the demise of the Canadian navy's only command-and-control destroyer in the Pacific.

* The federal government's historic multibillion-dollar infrastructure program has been lucrative for a few Quebec construction companies involved in illegal collusion, a witness testified at the province's corruption inquiry on Tuesday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Weak commodity prices, a wave of CEO firings and more than C$60 billion ($56.92 billion) of writedowns have slowed mining M&A activity to a crawl. And almost no one thinks it will rebound anytime soon. A new study from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, to be released Thursday, details the damage. There were a total of 649 mining deals in the first six months of 2013, according to PwC, down 31 percent from last year. And deal value plunged 74 percent in that period to $20.6 billion.

* A decision by U.S. giant Verizon to no longer try to enter Canada's wireless market may mean Canadians could soon end up paying more on their cellphone bills, say several analysts.