THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Federal officials have revoked a pardon that was granted years ago to Raed Jaser, who now stands accused of an "al-Qaeda-inspired" plot to kill train passengers crossing the Canada-U.S. border. Jaser, who had arrived in Toronto as an asylum seeker, has been jailed on terrorism charges since April in connection with an alleged plot to derail a train traveling from New York. (link.reuters.com/ceh82v)

* Ontario Transportation Minister Glen Murray said he wants to end the "unrelenting squabbling" over rapid transit in Toronto and build a subway to Scarborough in Ontario. After three years of shifting proposals and endless point scoring over what sort of transit to build and where to build it, we can all go along with that. (link.reuters.com/feh82v)

Reports in the business section:

* Canada's merchandise trade deficit widened to almost C$1 billion ($954 million) in July on an unexpectedly sharp drop in exports, Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday. The central bank left its key overnight rate unchanged on Wednesday at 1 percent - the same level it has been at since September 2010. (link.reuters.com/zeh82v)

* DDB Canada announced on Wednesday that it would lead Nordstrom Inc's marketing push in Canada. Two other agencies also pitched to become the agency of record for Nordstrom Canada. The agency will be in charge of helping Seattle-based Nordstrom to build its brand among Canadian shoppers. (link.reuters.com/buh82v)

* An Indianapolis-based hedge fund is turning up the volume in its campaign to shake things up at Barrick Gold Corp , and has sent the company 78 pages of ideas it says will help boost the stock price of the world's largest gold miner. (link.reuters.com/duh82v)

NATIONAL POST

* In a blistering performance on the roof of a Scarborough parking garage on Wednesday, Ontario's transport minister Glen Murray sought to position his Liberal government as the sole savior of rapid transit in the city's east end. He vowed to extend the Bloor-Danforth subway two stops to the Scarborough Town Centre. (link.reuters.com/cuh82v)

* The President of Porter Airlines stressed on Wednesday that the company isn't pushing for a longer than previously requested runway extension at the island airport, and that either expansion plan suits its needs.(link.reuters.com/fuh82v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Although Canada's global competitive ranking remains unchanged from last year, the country is languishing behind in innovation due to too little being spent on research and development, says a Conference Board report released on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/huh82v)

* British Columbia's government has staked its future on natural gas exports, banking on a revenue windfall of at least C$100 billion ($95 billion). The province says it is on track to have three export facilities up and running on its northwest coast by 2020. (link.reuters.com/guh82v)

* After years of delays and political turbulence, Gabriel Resources Ltd may finally be on the cusp of building Europe's biggest gold mine. The Whitehorse-based company has been trying to develop the Rosia Montana gold project in Romania since the 1990s, but has faced vicious opposition from anti-mining activists, which spread rhetoric against the project. (link.reuters.com/muh82v)

($1 = 1.0485 Canadian dollars)