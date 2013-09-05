Sept 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Federal officials have revoked a pardon that was granted
years ago to Raed Jaser, who now stands accused of an
"al-Qaeda-inspired" plot to kill train passengers crossing the
Canada-U.S. border. Jaser, who had arrived in Toronto as an
asylum seeker, has been jailed on terrorism charges since April
in connection with an alleged plot to derail a train traveling
from New York. (link.reuters.com/ceh82v)
* Ontario Transportation Minister Glen Murray said he wants
to end the "unrelenting squabbling" over rapid transit in
Toronto and build a subway to Scarborough in Ontario. After
three years of shifting proposals and endless point scoring over
what sort of transit to build and where to build it, we can all
go along with that. (link.reuters.com/feh82v)
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's merchandise trade deficit widened to almost C$1
billion ($954 million) in July on an unexpectedly sharp drop in
exports, Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday. The central
bank left its key overnight rate unchanged on Wednesday at 1
percent - the same level it has been at since September 2010. (link.reuters.com/zeh82v)
* DDB Canada announced on Wednesday that it would lead
Nordstrom Inc's marketing push in Canada. Two other
agencies also pitched to become the agency of record for
Nordstrom Canada. The agency will be in charge of helping
Seattle-based Nordstrom to build its brand among Canadian
shoppers. (link.reuters.com/buh82v)
* An Indianapolis-based hedge fund is turning up the volume
in its campaign to shake things up at Barrick Gold Corp
, and has sent the company 78 pages of ideas it says
will help boost the stock price of the world's largest gold
miner. (link.reuters.com/duh82v)
NATIONAL POST
* In a blistering performance on the roof of a Scarborough
parking garage on Wednesday, Ontario's transport minister Glen
Murray sought to position his Liberal government as the sole
savior of rapid transit in the city's east end. He vowed to
extend the Bloor-Danforth subway two stops to the Scarborough
Town Centre. (link.reuters.com/cuh82v)
* The President of Porter Airlines stressed on Wednesday
that the company isn't pushing for a longer than previously
requested runway extension at the island airport, and that
either expansion plan suits its needs.(link.reuters.com/fuh82v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Although Canada's global competitive ranking remains
unchanged from last year, the country is languishing behind in
innovation due to too little being spent on research and
development, says a Conference Board report released on
Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/huh82v)
* British Columbia's government has staked its future on
natural gas exports, banking on a revenue windfall of at least
C$100 billion ($95 billion). The province says it is on track to
have three export facilities up and running on its northwest
coast by 2020. (link.reuters.com/guh82v)
* After years of delays and political turbulence, Gabriel
Resources Ltd may finally be on the cusp of building
Europe's biggest gold mine. The Whitehorse-based company has
been trying to develop the Rosia Montana gold project in Romania
since the 1990s, but has faced vicious opposition from
anti-mining activists, which spread rhetoric against the
project. (link.reuters.com/muh82v)
