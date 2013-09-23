Sept 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada has bolstered diplomatic security and issued
warnings to visitors in Kenya after the bloody hostage-taking in
Nairobi. "At current, we're obviously still on high alert for
our diplomatic staff and we're going to take every reasonable
measure we can to secure their safety," Canada's foreign
minister, John Baird, said on Sunday in Toronto at an unrelated
appearance. ()
* With suburban growth around rail lines a "reality," it's
up to provinces, municipalities and railways to make sure busy
crossings are safe, Canada's federal transport minister, Lisa
Raitt, says. Looming federal regulations for level or at-grade
crossings are meant to help local governments and railway
companies strike deals on building improved rail crossings where
they see fit, but Raitt says regulations won't give Ottawa a
bigger role. ()
* The Progressive Conservatives have prepared a proposal for
Ontario's Liberal government that would see at least eight new
laws passed this fall - a bid to seize control of the province's
policy agenda in the buildup to an election expected next year.
The Tories will offer to help fast-track several of Premier
Kathleen Wynne's bills, plus at least three of their own, party
sources told the Globe and Mail on Sunday. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd's latest business plan follows the
same handbook used by scores of distressed companies before it.
The strategy: simplify the business, drop certain product lines
and cut costs mercilessly.
* The Oregon coast could play a key role in helping to get
Western Canada's vast natural gas reserves out of the ground and
on to ships destined for Asian countries that need it. At least
two companies, Oregon LNG and Calgary-based Veresen Inc
, are proposing to build liquefied natural gas terminals
in Oregon for which Canadian natural gas would be the primary
supply source. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The New York Times editorial board is taking the Harper
government to task for allegedly silencing publicly funded
scientists, a strategy the Times says is designed to ensure oil
sands production proceeds quietly. The strongly worded Sunday
editorial comes as the PR fight over the proposed Keystone XL
pipeline is heating up, with President Barack Obama yet to make
a decision on whether to approve the project that would
transport bitumen from Alberta's oil sands to the U.S. Gulf
Coast. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* BlackBerry suspended the rollout of its BlackBerry
Messenger (BBM) apps for iPhone and Android phones over the
weekend to fix "issues" with the mobile instant messaging
platform, marking the latest setback for the struggling Canadian
smartphone maker. ()