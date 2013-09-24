Sept 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A new coalition in favor of Quebec's Charter of Values
says it has gained the support of former Supreme Court justice
Claire L'Heureux-Dubé, a figure who stands to offer high-profile
legal heft to proponents of the ban on religious headgear in the
public service. ()
* Two Toronto-born teenagers have been identified as the
Canadians injured in an attack on a Nairobi mall, with a
relative saying one of them remains in critical condition. The
girls are Fardosa Abdi, 17, and Dheeman Abdi, 16, who were
shopping Saturday when the attack on the mall began, their aunt
told the Associated Press. ()
* Insurance companies have dished out about C$1.7 billion
($1.65 billion) worth of claims related to the floods in
southern Alberta, and the high price tag will likely mean
changes to the insurance business - with customers paying more
for coverage. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's preliminary
offer to buy BlackBerry Ltd for $4.7 billion sets out a
potential rescue plan for a company that is losing the fight for
smartphone customers. The $9-a-share bid puts at least a
temporary halt to the deluge of bad news surrounding the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company. ()
* The number of new condos that sold in the Greater Toronto
Area during August dropped to 633, the lowest level for that
month in a decade, according to RealNet Canada Inc. The figure
is 18 percent lower than the 772 sales that occurred in August
2012. There were 1,923 sales in August 2011. ()
* Ottawa's failure to entice a large foreign wireless
company to bid in an upcoming spectrum auction is threatening
the government's effort to create a stable fourth player in
Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. No foreign carriers were
included on a list of applicants for the auction of 700
megahertz frequency, despite a major push by Ottawa to relax
foreign investment restrictions for small telecoms and provide
incentives for new players to acquire wireless licences. ()
NATIONAL POST
* New Democrat MP Pat Martin accepted a personal loan from
the New Democratic Party and numerous donations from labor
unions to help pay down debt incurred in a defamation lawsuit
over the robocalls case. Documents filed with the federal ethics
commissioner by the Manitoba MP earlier this month show he
accepted contributions to a legal defense fund from the Canadian
Labour Congress, the United Steelworkers and the Canadian Union
of Public Employees, and 14 other unions or locals. ()
* Canada's federal finance minister, Jim Flaherty, announced
on Monday that his government will put up C$660 million to build
a subway in Scarborough, in what Mayor Rob Ford called a
"historic day" for Toronto. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The health of the Canadian economy relies on the
development and operation of a vigorous resources sector. As the
country forges into the 21st century, eyes are increasingly
turning to Canada's north as a storehouse of resources ranging
from oil and gas, to gold, diamonds and other mineral deposits
from the Yukon to Ontario's Ring of Fire and east to
Newfoundland and Labrador. ()