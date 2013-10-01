Oct 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* An increasingly competitive market and a wave of consolidation are forcing major grocers to look for more ways to cut costs, moves that are causing tension with employees who are feeling the squeeze. In the latest flare-up, unionized workers at Loblaw Co Ltd have set a strike deadline in Alberta and Saskatchewan. ()

* Canadian members of Parliament are spending less on travel but office budgets nonetheless continue to increase - due largely to the ballooning costs of staff salaries, taxpayer-funded advertising and constituency mail campaigns. Financial documents released on Monday reveal MPs' yearly spending in further detail than ever before. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Brookfield Property Partners LP is making a bid to absorb Brookfield Office Properties Inc in a deal that's not likely to face competition and would form one of the world's biggest commercial real estate companies. A merged Brookfield Property entity would boast $45 billion worth of office, retail and apartment properties if it succeeds in buying the 49 percent of Brookfield Office it does not own. ()

* Telus Corp will launch a high-speed "push-to-talk" wireless service in mid-October as it prepares for the eventual shutdown of its legacy network over the coming years. The new Telus Link service, to be announced on Tuesday, is the long-awaited replacement to the carrier's existing Mike service, which is based on out-of-date technology. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has nominated Justice Marc Nadon of the Federal Court of Appeal to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada. The vacancy was created by the mandatory retirement of former justice Morris Fish this August. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Financially troubled Mobilicity said on Monday that it has filed for creditor protection while it awaits government review of a new transaction with an unidentified buyer, four months after Ottawa killed its plans to sell to Telus Corp. ()

* The Competition Bureau says it will not appeal a tribunal decision to dismiss a bureau complaint that accused Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc of exerting too much power in forcing merchants to accept credit cards that carry higher fees. ()

* Canada's economy rebounded in July, growing at the fastest monthly pace in two years, as the impact of the Alberta floods and construction strikes in Quebec in June receded. Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in July, matching the pace for the same month in 2011, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The recovery was led by the construction, manufacturing and energy sectors. ()