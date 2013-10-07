Oct 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* More Canadians are joining the ranks of the self-employed, reflecting a reluctance among employers to make permanent hires, as well as the desire for some older workers to be their own bosses. The number of self-employed people grew by 95,600 between August and the same month last year - accounting for almost 40 per cent of new jobs created in that time. ()

* Canada has become an attractive pole for immigrants from around the world who are looking for a host country that will give them good opportunities. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Canada's annual immigration flow is now proportionately one of the highest among OECD members, at 0.7 percent of its population. ()

Reports in the business section:

* It has been half a decade since the crash of 2008, but only a minority of Canadian executives say their companies have fully recovered from the deep downturn that shocked the world. The latest C-Suite Survey of business executives shows that while the vast majority are optimistic about their company's prospects, the scars of 2008-2009 still remain. ()

* Tensions between new entrant carriers and some incumbent players are heating up as the federal telecom regulator scrutinizes domestic roaming rates. Wind Mobile is criticizing BCE Inc and Telus Corp for challenging the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's authority to regulate the wholesale fees that carriers pay each other for domestic roaming services, arguing those incumbents are being "disingenuous" and "absurd". ()

NATIONAL POST

* Malaysia's state-owned energy giant, Petronas, is to make a "gargantuan" investment of C$36 billion ($34.94 billion) in Canada to build a liquefied natural gas plant, and a pipeline from the plant that would be built by a Canadian company, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday. ()