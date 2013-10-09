Oct 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ottawa is offering to make it easier for small businesses to take part in its proposed Canada Job Grant by allowing "mom-and-pop" firms to pay less money than larger ones to access the program. Federal Employment Minister Jason Kenney announced this detail of the grant on Tuesday in Toronto's financial district, as he promised more "flexibility" to get reluctant provinces onside with the program. ()

* Ontario's Liberal government will spend a billion dollars to cancel two gas-fired power plants, a sum that puts the scandal among the costliest in the province's history and threatens to damage the party months before an expected election. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The federal government will be watching for any national security implications in the event that BlackBerry Ltd is sold, says Treasury Board President Tony Clement. Speaking on the sidelines of the Government Technology Exhibition and Conference, Clement said Ottawa's position for now is to let events play out. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Progressive Conservatives made the jump from third to second in Tuesday's Nova Scotia election, four years after losing power. When the legislature returns Jamie Baillie will be the leader of the Official Opposition, an achievement for a party that is still seen to be in a rebuilding phase under his fledgling leadership. ()

* A high-profile Toronto lawyer has filed an application for judicial review, contesting the appointment of Marc Nadon, a former Federal Court and Federal Court of Appeal judge from Quebec who was sworn in as the newest member of the Supreme Court earlier this week. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* In a final bid to convince Canada's National Energy Board of the merits of its Line 9 pipeline reversal project, Enbridge Inc played up the economic benefits while insisting criticism of the plan by certain parties has been nothing short of "irresponsible". ()