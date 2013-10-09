Oct 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ottawa is offering to make it easier for small businesses
to take part in its proposed Canada Job Grant by allowing
"mom-and-pop" firms to pay less money than larger ones to access
the program. Federal Employment Minister Jason Kenney announced
this detail of the grant on Tuesday in Toronto's financial
district, as he promised more "flexibility" to get reluctant
provinces onside with the program. ()
* Ontario's Liberal government will spend a billion dollars
to cancel two gas-fired power plants, a sum that puts the
scandal among the costliest in the province's history and
threatens to damage the party months before an expected
election. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The federal government will be watching for any national
security implications in the event that BlackBerry Ltd
is sold, says Treasury Board President Tony Clement. Speaking on
the sidelines of the Government Technology Exhibition and
Conference, Clement said Ottawa's position for now is to let
events play out. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Progressive Conservatives made the jump from third to
second in Tuesday's Nova Scotia election, four years after
losing power. When the legislature returns Jamie Baillie will be
the leader of the Official Opposition, an achievement for a
party that is still seen to be in a rebuilding phase under his
fledgling leadership. ()
* A high-profile Toronto lawyer has filed an application for
judicial review, contesting the appointment of Marc Nadon, a
former Federal Court and Federal Court of Appeal judge from
Quebec who was sworn in as the newest member of the Supreme
Court earlier this week. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In a final bid to convince Canada's National Energy Board
of the merits of its Line 9 pipeline reversal project, Enbridge
Inc played up the economic benefits while insisting
criticism of the plan by certain parties has been nothing short
of "irresponsible". ()