Oct 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The arrival of price-slashing U.S. retailers, a
high-profile Senate investigation and tariff cuts on select
consumer products have done little to narrow the persistent gap
between Canadian and U.S. prices. There is still a substantial
10-percent spread, based on a basket of consumer products
surveyed by the Bank of Montreal. The last time BMO sampled
cross-border prices in May 2012 the gap was 14 percent. ()
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's former chief of
staff had a binder full of details on Senator Mike Duffy's
official and personal activities, but appears not to have
provided it to auditors reviewing Duffy's expenses nor to police
when they first opened an investigation.()
Reports in the business section:
* A Canadian firm is at the heart of America's historic
healthcare overhaul - and smack in the middle of a political
maelstrom. A unit of CGI Group Inc, the information
technology giant based in Montreal, is the main contractor
behind the new federal marketplace for health insurance. The
system is the centrepiece of the Affordable Care Act, better
known as Obamacare. ()
* The chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc
is apologizing for a national outage that knocked out voice and
texting services across the company's wireless network. Nadir
Mohamed issued his statement early Thursday, after Rogers said
its entire wireless network had been restored shortly before
midnight eastern time. ()
NATIONAL POST
* NDP would pay for future spending commitments by raising
corporate taxes back to the level they were at when the
Conservatives took office in 2006, said party leader Tom
Mulcair. The Conservatives have steadily reduced the federal
corporate rate to 15 percent from 22 percent in 2006. The NDP
leader mused about hiking corporate taxes during a caucus
retreat in Saskatoon, while committing that Canadian combined
federal and provincial rates would be "several points" lower
than the combined U.S. federal and state rate of nearly 40
percent. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Kinross Gold Corp has pulled off an increasingly
rare feat in the mining industry: building a project on time and
on budget. The Toronto-based miner announced Wednesday that its
remote Dvoinoye mine in Northeast Russia has entered commercial
production. Kinross bought the project back in 2010 and built it
for a reasonable price of about $360 million. ()
* Giving a cash infusion to its shareholders will not take
Jean Coutu Group Inc's out of the running for making
future acquisitions, the drug retailer's chief executive said on
Wednesday. Speculation that the company was building up a war
chest with proceeds from its sale of shares in the U.S. retailer
Rite Aid Corp was dampened this week after the company
announced it would return up to C$502 million ($482.81
million)to shareholders through a share buyback and a special
one-time cash dividend. ()