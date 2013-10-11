Oct 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The head of Ontario's horse racing regulator has stepped down on the eve of a major restructuring of the industry and the unveiling of a new formula for how public money is funneled to tracks. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will release the new blueprint on Friday at the Grand River Raceway north of Guelph, Ontario. ()

* Rogers Communications Inc said a software glitch created a big spike in "signaling traffic" that caused one of the worst wireless network outages in the company's history. Canada's largest wireless carrier determined that root cause on Thursday roughly 18 hours after implementing a fix that restored voice and text services for customers across the country. ()

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd's co-founders say they may launch a takeover bid for the beleaguered smartphone maker, intensifying a battle over whether the company survives as a stand-alone entity or is carved into pieces. ()

* The days of Ontario bragging about being the largest auto-making jurisdiction in Canada and the United States are coming to an end. Michigan has roared into first place in vehicle manufacturing among states and provinces this year, knocking Ontario off the perch it has enjoyed since 2004. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's aerospace industry could lose about C$10.5 billion ($10.11 billion) worth of contracts over several decades if the federal government ultimately decides not to purchase the controversial F-35 Stealth Fighter, says a senior executive at Lockheed Martin Corp. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Jana Partners, the New York activist hedge fund that waged a proxy fight against Agrium Inc, said on Thursday that it has reduced its stake in the fertilizer giant. Still, the fund will remain among Agrium's biggest shareholders with a 2.7 percent stake, down from its previous 7.6 percent position. ()

* Enbridge Inc is working to open a major new pathway to the U.S. Gulf Coast for Alberta bitumen, solidifying a commercial link between the world's No. 3 crude deposit and the Texas refining corridor that has so far eluded industry planners. ()