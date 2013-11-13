Nov 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government will squeeze public-service salaries and sell off government assets to enter the next federal election with a budget surplus of at least $3.7 billion, paving the way for promised big-ticket tax cuts. ()

* Ontario is looking to clamp down on tax-dodging corporations, reform its system of credits and drag the black market into the light of day - all in a bid to raise more revenue. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The U.S. oil boom will vault the country into first place among crude producers within two years, the International Energy Agency says, which will pose a stiff challenge for the Canadian energy industry as it faces rapidly declining American demand for imported oil. ()

* Canada's finance minister Jim Flaherty says he'll intervene in the housing market for a fifth time, if that's what's needed, to head off any bubble. Canada's housing market is seen by some groups as among the frothiest in the world, though most economists do not expect a U.S.-style meltdown.()

NATIONAL POST

* Ottawa has earmarked $2.8 billion to pay for Alberta's flood recovery costs. Federal Employment Minister Jason Kenney says the amount is less than the $3.1 billion Alberta had asked for following the devastating floods that hit southern Alberta in June. ()

* Members of Canada's top court directed sharp questions at federal lawyers Tuesday about whether the Harper government can unilaterally change the Senate and thus alter Canada's democratic landscape. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Chinese state-owned firm CNOOC Ltd has plunked down $12 million with the British Columbia government to secure land for a potential gas plant on Canada's West Coast, in the latest move by a state-owned energy company doubling down on the province's gas resources. ()

* The Canadian Secured Credit Facility, one of Ottawa's responses to the credit crisis, may be the most financially successful government program in recent history. The reason: every penny of capital that was provided has now been repaid and the government received market interest rates along the way. ()