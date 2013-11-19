Nov 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's office is wading
into the Rob Ford saga, avoiding specifics but calling the
recent "allegations" against the Toronto mayor "troubling." ()
* Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will not back down in the face
of a $6 million defamation suit. On Monday, Nenshi responded to
a suit filed by developer Cal Wenzel who was secretly recorded
last year discussing a plan to defeat members of city council in
the recent October election. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Kevin Crull, president of Bell Media, acknowledged that
big TV bundles have become a "hot-button issue" for consumers,
but warns there could be "unintended consequences" if Ottawa
forces TV distributors to make dramatic changes to their
business models. ()
* The consortium of multinationals that controls Ontario's
beer retailing has published a study that suggests they are not
making windfall profits because of prices that are sharply
higher than in Quebec. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto council took unprecedented steps to neuter Rob
Ford's mayoralty during another astonishing meeting that saw him
get into a screaming match with residents. ()
* Canada's budget watchdog is asking MPs to get to the
bottom of why the Harper government is spending billions less
than it budgets for, or Parliament authorizes. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* With just a few moves, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
has turned up the fire under Canada's tepid casual
dining market. Fairfax's purchase of a 51 percent stake in Keg
Restaurants Ltd on Monday comes just weeks after the Toronto
investment firm bought a minority interest in Swiss Chalet owner
Cara to spur a merger with its own Prime Restaurants. ()
* The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan took a big bite of one
of the United Kingdom's major biscuit makers on Monday, buying
the iconic Burton's Biscuit Company which produces the brands
Wagon Wheels, Jammie Dodgers, and Cadbury Fingers under licence.