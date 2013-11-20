Nov 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Less than 24 hours after its debut on Monday night, Sun News axed "Ford Nation", its highly touted TV talk show starring Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and Councillor Doug Ford, despite record ratings for the network. ()

* Still reeling from its $1 billion gas-plant debacle, Ontario's Liberal government says it will avoid making commitments for large-scale new power projects. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Relations between the Canadian federal government and the wireless industry have sunk to a historic low, raising the prospect that Canada's Big Three carriers will face increasing pressure from regulators on issues such as domestic roaming charges. ()

* An order from low-cost airline flydubai announced at the Dubai Air Show illustrates one of the problems Bombardier Inc faces trying to crack the Airbus-Boeing duopoly with its single-aisle C Series aircraft. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto city hall has begun the transition to a new world order as key members of Mayor Rob Ford's staff moved to the office of newly empowered Deputy Mayor Norm Kelly. Ford's chief of staff Earl Provost moved to the deputy mayor's office by his own accord, Kelly told reporters Tuesday afternoon. ()

* Architect Frank Gehry says there are only two buildings in Toronto worth saving: Old City Hall and Osgoode Hall. Everything else is fair game to be torn down, Gehry suggested to Toronto and East York Community Council on Tuesday morning. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* TransCanada Corp is playing up anxiety over crude-carrying trains in an explicit warning that the growing number of tank cars crisscrossing the continent poses a risk to public safety. ()

* Canada's billionaire Weston family is bolstering its luxury presence yet again in preparation for the debut of Nordstrom and this country's looming luxury showdown. ()