Nov 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is denying any
knowledge of a one-time plan for the Conservative Party to repay
Mike Duffy's expense claims, even though police documents
suggest the Prime Minister gave some sort of approval for
arrangements with Duffy at the time the party payment was being
negotiated. ()
* The U.S. government plans to sell its remaining General
Motors Co shares by the end of the year, an announcement
that helped the two Canadian provincial governments that joined
Washington in bailing out GM move closer to breaking even on
their investment. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada is giving U.S. discounter Target Corp the
cold shoulder, and the snub is dragging down the retailer's
overall results. ()
* Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, who was in Toronto last
week to meet with hotel executives, is pressing Four Seasons
Hotels Inc and the parent company of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
Inc to look at options such as merging or going
public. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Just three days after having his mayoral powers sharply
restricted, a frustrated Rob Ford suggested to his budget chief
that he thinks the "gravy train" is rolling back into Toronto
city hall. ()
* A police investigation that four years ago saw allegations
that key players in the Ontario justice system were conspiring
to obstruct justice has fizzled out with admissions that the
police investigators themselves were routinely breaking the law.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* When Cliffs Natural Resources suspended the Ring
of Fire project that had promised to bring jobs and prosperity
to the city of Thunder Bay, it proved what local authorities
already know: Economic growth in the mining industry is hard to
predict and even harder to plan for. ()
* The dramatic restructuring underway at Canadian Pacific
has been a boon for investors but appears to be ruffling
the feathers of some of the railway's customers. ()