Nov 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is once again
asking opposition parties for their best ideas on the upcoming
federal budget, but only if they cost the government little or
no money, or don't involve raising taxes. ()
* Canada's commitment to NATO is being questioned by the
military alliance, says its deputy secretary-general Alexander
Vershbow, who suggests Canada is backing away. ()
* Protesters in Thailand's capital entered the Finance
Ministry compound on Monday in an escalating campaign to topple
the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A report on gross domestic product out on Friday is
expected to show third-quarter economic activity in Canada
quickened to an annual 2.5 percent pace after growth of 1.7
percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, in the previous two
quarters. ()
* The drumbeat of plant closings by manufacturers in Canada
continued on Friday as CCL Industries Inc said it will
close its aerosol manufacturing plant by the middle of 2015. The
plant will begin winding down operations early next year,
eliminating 170 jobs in Penetanguishene, Ontario, northwest of
Toronto. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A senior Somali government official wants Canadians to pay
closer attention to youths to make sure they are not being
influenced by radical preachers trying to lure them into taking
up arms in his country. ()
* The long-standing quest to bring an NFL team to Toronto
has a new and unexpected ally in the form of New Jersey-born
rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who is part of a small group planning to
bid for the Buffalo Bills and move them north when the team's
aging owner dies. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Investors are going to have to work far harder in 2014 to
replicate this year's bumper gains by turning over more trades
or pushing out into riskier investments. ()