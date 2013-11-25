Nov 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is once again asking opposition parties for their best ideas on the upcoming federal budget, but only if they cost the government little or no money, or don't involve raising taxes. ()

* Canada's commitment to NATO is being questioned by the military alliance, says its deputy secretary-general Alexander Vershbow, who suggests Canada is backing away. ()

* Protesters in Thailand's capital entered the Finance Ministry compound on Monday in an escalating campaign to topple the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A report on gross domestic product out on Friday is expected to show third-quarter economic activity in Canada quickened to an annual 2.5 percent pace after growth of 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, in the previous two quarters. ()

* The drumbeat of plant closings by manufacturers in Canada continued on Friday as CCL Industries Inc said it will close its aerosol manufacturing plant by the middle of 2015. The plant will begin winding down operations early next year, eliminating 170 jobs in Penetanguishene, Ontario, northwest of Toronto. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A senior Somali government official wants Canadians to pay closer attention to youths to make sure they are not being influenced by radical preachers trying to lure them into taking up arms in his country. ()

* The long-standing quest to bring an NFL team to Toronto has a new and unexpected ally in the form of New Jersey-born rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who is part of a small group planning to bid for the Buffalo Bills and move them north when the team's aging owner dies. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Investors are going to have to work far harder in 2014 to replicate this year's bumper gains by turning over more trades or pushing out into riskier investments. ()