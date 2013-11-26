Nov 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Struggling Sears Canada Inc's so-far unsuccessful attempt to find a buyer underscores a fast-changing domestic retail landscape. Just three years ago, Canada was considered a golden spot for expansion, with U.S. chains clamoring to find store locations from which they could launch.()

* A prominent judge has found that a Canadian spy service has not been forthcoming with Federal Court. In a highly unusual statement, the Federal Court said Justice Richard Mosley found last week that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service was not sufficiently open about all the surveillance alliances it planned to form. ()

Reports in the business section:

* New BlackBerry Ltd executive chairman and interim CEO John Chen has begun what is expected to be an extensive purge of the company's top ranks. Gone are predecessor Thorsten Heins's top lieutenants, chief operating officer Kristian Tear and chief marketing officer Frank Boulben, the company said Monday. ()

* Brighter job prospects in Alberta and more challenging ones in the eastern side of the country are altering the country's population flows. Alberta saw another year of above-average population growth in 2012-13, driven by record levels of net international migration and interprovincial migration, Monday's preliminary population estimate from Statistics Canada shows. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Harper government's case for the defense in the Senate scandal has morphed from the lone gunman theory - that Nigel Wright acted alone - to a full-fledged cover-up by a number of rogue operatives. ()

* Mayor Rob Ford blames a 2.5 percent tax hike proposed by city staff on his effective demotion as chief magistrate and lashes out at the "embarrassing" return to "tax and spend" ways. Councillor Doug Ford says the "political will" to cut costs has evaporated at city hall. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's banking regulator delivered a warning Monday about the state of the housing sector, reminding industry players to remain vigilant to the dangers of a correction in the market and what it would mean for borrowers. ()