THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Struggling Sears Canada Inc's so-far unsuccessful
attempt to find a buyer underscores a fast-changing domestic
retail landscape. Just three years ago, Canada was considered a
golden spot for expansion, with U.S. chains clamoring to find
store locations from which they could launch.()
* A prominent judge has found that a Canadian spy service
has not been forthcoming with Federal Court. In a highly unusual
statement, the Federal Court said Justice Richard Mosley found
last week that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service was
not sufficiently open about all the surveillance alliances it
planned to form. ()
Reports in the business section:
* New BlackBerry Ltd executive chairman and
interim CEO John Chen has begun what is expected to be an
extensive purge of the company's top ranks. Gone are predecessor
Thorsten Heins's top lieutenants, chief operating officer
Kristian Tear and chief marketing officer Frank Boulben, the
company said Monday. ()
* Brighter job prospects in Alberta and more challenging
ones in the eastern side of the country are altering the
country's population flows. Alberta saw another year of
above-average population growth in 2012-13, driven by record
levels of net international migration and interprovincial
migration, Monday's preliminary population estimate from
Statistics Canada shows. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Harper government's case for the defense in the Senate
scandal has morphed from the lone gunman theory - that Nigel
Wright acted alone - to a full-fledged cover-up by a number of
rogue operatives. ()
* Mayor Rob Ford blames a 2.5 percent tax hike proposed by
city staff on his effective demotion as chief magistrate and
lashes out at the "embarrassing" return to "tax and spend" ways.
Councillor Doug Ford says the "political will" to cut costs has
evaporated at city hall. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's banking regulator delivered a warning Monday
about the state of the housing sector, reminding industry
players to remain vigilant to the dangers of a correction in the
market and what it would mean for borrowers. ()