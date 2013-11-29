Nov 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A delicate balancing act is playing out among the growing
number of retailers in Canada offering deep Black Friday
discounts. The challenge is to slash prices and lure shoppers,
and still come out in the black. ()
* Quebec child-protection authorities are in talks with
their counterparts in Ontario to determine the fate of 14
children in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community who have been
ordered into foster homes. ()
* A New Brunswick Mountie is questioning his employer's
decision not to allow him to smoke medically prescribed
marijuana while in uniform. Corporal Ronald Francis told the CBC
that he received a prescription for medical-grade marijuana
earlier this month to help treat his post-traumatic stress
disorder. He is allowed three grams of marijuana a day, although
he said that he does not usually use that much. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Entrepreneurs seeking to launch a western discount carrier
say their recipe to woo budget-minded travelers will start with
two planes in the summer of 2014. Canada Jetlines Ltd describes
its proposal to open an ultra low-cost carrier as a strategy to
meet demand from bargain hunters turned off by higher fares
charged by Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd
. ()
* Cable operator Cogeco Cable Inc is promising it
will fight any large fee increases that follow the NHL's
blockbuster agreement to sell its Canadian broadcasting rights
to Rogers Communications Inc, an early sign of the
friction the C$5.2-billion deal could create. ()
NATIONAL POST
* With temperatures beginning their inevitable plunge below
freezing on Thursday, Canada, one of the world's coldest
nations, reminded its citizens to wear a hat, a scarf and
"something to keep your face warm." ()
* With no prospect of continuing their short-lived TV talk
show, the Ford brothers are planning to take their concept to
YouTube, Councillor Doug Ford said on Thursday. In the aftermath
of a series of scandals, U.S. and Canadian production houses
have flooded Mayor Rob Ford's office, said his brother, all
pitching a reality show concept. Councillor Ford said they have
passed on all offers. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In a stunning miss of budgetary forecasts that will
trigger credit rating reviews, the Quebec government has pushed
back its goal of wiping out its budget deficit by two years. ()
* Quebec's professional engineering association is vowing to
"clean house" and sanction crooked members as revelations of
corruption and shady business liaisons continue to surface
almost daily in the province's construction industry. ()