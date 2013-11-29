Nov 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A delicate balancing act is playing out among the growing number of retailers in Canada offering deep Black Friday discounts. The challenge is to slash prices and lure shoppers, and still come out in the black. ()

* Quebec child-protection authorities are in talks with their counterparts in Ontario to determine the fate of 14 children in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community who have been ordered into foster homes. ()

* A New Brunswick Mountie is questioning his employer's decision not to allow him to smoke medically prescribed marijuana while in uniform. Corporal Ronald Francis told the CBC that he received a prescription for medical-grade marijuana earlier this month to help treat his post-traumatic stress disorder. He is allowed three grams of marijuana a day, although he said that he does not usually use that much. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Entrepreneurs seeking to launch a western discount carrier say their recipe to woo budget-minded travelers will start with two planes in the summer of 2014. Canada Jetlines Ltd describes its proposal to open an ultra low-cost carrier as a strategy to meet demand from bargain hunters turned off by higher fares charged by Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd . ()

* Cable operator Cogeco Cable Inc is promising it will fight any large fee increases that follow the NHL's blockbuster agreement to sell its Canadian broadcasting rights to Rogers Communications Inc, an early sign of the friction the C$5.2-billion deal could create. ()

NATIONAL POST

* With temperatures beginning their inevitable plunge below freezing on Thursday, Canada, one of the world's coldest nations, reminded its citizens to wear a hat, a scarf and "something to keep your face warm." ()

* With no prospect of continuing their short-lived TV talk show, the Ford brothers are planning to take their concept to YouTube, Councillor Doug Ford said on Thursday. In the aftermath of a series of scandals, U.S. and Canadian production houses have flooded Mayor Rob Ford's office, said his brother, all pitching a reality show concept. Councillor Ford said they have passed on all offers. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* In a stunning miss of budgetary forecasts that will trigger credit rating reviews, the Quebec government has pushed back its goal of wiping out its budget deficit by two years. ()

* Quebec's professional engineering association is vowing to "clean house" and sanction crooked members as revelations of corruption and shady business liaisons continue to surface almost daily in the province's construction industry. ()