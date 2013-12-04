Dec 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Conservative senators are blocking Liberal efforts to hear
the testimony of an auditor, a partner at Deloitte, who is
alleged to have intervened in a review of Senator Mike Duffy's
expenses at the behest of the Prime Minister's Office. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford says he had no idea three men he
posed with for a picture at last weekend's Buffalo Bills
football game had ties to the Hells Angels. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is laying off staff
and slashing output capacity in a bid to become a lower-cost
producer amid falling prices and slumping demand from key
customers. ()
* CNOOC Ltd's financial performance is being hurt
by its purchase of Nexen Inc, a situation exacerbated by its
pledge to Ottawa that it will not reduce its newly-acquired
Canadian staff, the Chinese company's own leading analyst says.
()
* Bank of Montreal's latest quarterly results
served as a sharp pinch for those who had been lulled into a
slumber by the recent rally in bank stocks.
Despite strong wealth management earnings, encouraging
Canadian loan growth and a solid profit of $1.1 billion for the
quarter, BMO's results included rising provisions for bad loans
and a deteriorating outlook for U.S. personal and commercial
banking. ()
NATIONAL POST
* As Detroit finalizes the terms of the largest public
bankruptcy in U.S. history this week, its across-the-river
Canadian neighbor, the city of Windsor, is boasting a fiscal
record the envy of any city its size on the continent: five
years without a tax hike, an eight-figure paydown of municipal
debt, all while weathering the effects of Ontario
manufacturing's collapse. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Before embarking on a controversial expansion of the
Canada Pension Plan, the Canadian government should consider
Australia's successful experience closing gaps in retirement
savings through mandatory workplace pensions, according to the
authors of a paper published on Tuesday by the Fraser Institute.
Canada's finance ministers will be meeting this month to
discuss whether there is consensus to move ahead with expansion
of the Canada Pension Plan. ()
* Tax-loss selling opportunities are slim heading into the
last month of the year, resulting in an especially potent
headwind for those unlucky stocks that have not participated in
this year's market rally.
BlackBerry Ltd, Potash Corp and Barrick Gold Corp
are among 10 Canadian stocks that are bound for
bruising in tax-loss selling, according to Pierre Lapointe, head
of global strategy and research at Pavilion Capital Markets in
Montreal. ()