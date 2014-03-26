March 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois struggled to regain control of a floundering Parti Quebecois election campaign amid signs the Quebec Liberal Party is widening its lead among voters in the final weeks of the election race and could be on track to form a majority government. (link.reuters.com/zys87v)

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the country must begin to "assess the pain" of increasing pressure on the Putin government over Russia's seizure of the Crimean peninsula, after the Group of Seven countries said it is prepared to impose economic sanctions if Moscow escalates the crisis further. The Prime Minister has singled out the prospect of sanctions against Russia's energy industry, which would in all likelihood curtail the ability of Canadians, and those in other G7 countries, from doing petroleum-related business with Russians. (link.reuters.com/bat87v)

Reports in the business section:

* Goldcorp Inc Chairman Ian Telfer dared Osisko Mining Corp to find an alternative to his company's $3-billion hostile offer, saying the smaller miner has had more than enough time. It has been more than two months since Vancouver-based Goldcorp announced the unsolicited bid, and time is running out for Osisko. (link.reuters.com/cat87v)

NATIONAL POST

* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois rejected Quebec Liberal Party leader Philippe Couillard's call to make public the extent of her considerable personal wealth. Couillard announced that he would be publishing his 2012 tax return as well as an accounting of all assets held by him and his wife, Suzanne Pilote on his party's website before Thursday's leaders' debate. (link.reuters.com/jat87v)

* Conservative senator Don Meredith's spending is under special scrutiny from the Senate itself after he made a trip to Washington that the Senate's leadership didn't approve. Meredith, a pastor from Toronto, spent five days in Washington for the National Prayer Breakfast, a gathering of some 3,000 international politicians and diplomats that included U.S. President Barack Obama and members of the United States Congress. (link.reuters.com/vat87v)

FINANCIAL POST

* BlackBerry Ltd's plan to transform BlackBerry Messenger into a money maker will begin in earnest sometime in the next week with the launch of a new virtual storefront within the popular instant messaging application. BlackBerry plans to roll out a new virtual goods storefront known as BBM Shop sometime in the next week as part of a broader previously announced strategy to begin generating revenue from the company's most popular piece of software. (link.reuters.com/pet87v)

* An official at Canada's top banking regulator said the country's biggest financial institutions need to do a better job managing risks within their individual retail business lines, and communicating these risks to the board of directors. (link.reuters.com/ret87v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)