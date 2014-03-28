March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Former Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty's former chief of staff has been accused of orchestrating a plan to purge government records after Ontario's controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants, according to police documents. (link.reuters.com/fyk97v)

* Canada's new Finance Minister Joe Oliver is taking a hands-off approach to the mortgage market, signal ling that unlike his predecessor he does not want to interfere in the rate-setting decisions of the banks. (link.reuters.com/jyk97v)

Reports in the business section:

* Lululemon Athletica Inc is paving the way for an accelerated international expansion as its new leader looks to pump up the business and patch up its merchandise and image problems. (link.reuters.com/myk97v)

NATIONAL POST

* Confirming his status as the front-runner in the Quebec election, Liberal leader Philippe Couillard came under heavy fire from the three other leaders during the campaign's final televised debate Thursday. (link.reuters.com/pyk97v)

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford was unable to avoid questions about his crack cocaine scandal during the second mayoral election debate, which saw other candidates take jabs at his personal problems, and audience members heckle him when he resorted to familiar slogans. (link.reuters.com/ryk97v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Banks in Canada may finally be ready to battle over mortgage rates but the war for customers has been raging for months now. Falling bond yields, which long-term fixed rate loans are priced off of, had already allowed discounters to cut rates well below the 3 percent threshold that makes finance officials in Ottawa nervous. (link.reuters.com/syk97v)

* Canada's largest securities regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, is attempting to rehabilitate its long-standing image as a toothless tiger by adding new potent weapons to its arsenal of powers it hopes will result in successful prosecutions of market miscreants. (link.reuters.com/vyk97v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)