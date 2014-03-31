March 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is challenging Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak to either back up his "false" and "defamatory" allegations that she oversaw the purging of government documents or face legal action. (r.reuters.com/jyt97v)

* Dimitri Soudas, Prime Minister Stephen Harper's choice as the Conservative Party's executive director, has been pushed out after four months on the job. The move that follows an uproar over a local nomination race involving the departed staffer's spouse. (r.reuters.com/qav97v)

Reports in the business section:

* Almost two-thirds of Canadian executives say the country is too dependent on resource industries such as mining, oil and gas and needs to become more diversified to inject better balance into the economy. (r.reuters.com/cyt97v)

* Sunshine Oilsands Ltd, largely backed by state-owned Chinese enterprises and Asian retail investors, faces 71 lawsuits seeking a total of $94-million for unpaid bills as the company struggles to raise the money it needs to restart development of its stalled northern Alberta project. (r.reuters.com/rav97v)

NATIONAL POST

* Health Council of Canada issued a report saying the 2004 health care "fix for a generation" was nothing of the sort. On the contrary, it reported, the $41-billion deal negotiated between Paul Martin's Liberal government and the provinces raised expectations beyond reality and failed to keep pace with societal shifts - everything from aging to economics - and their impact on access to care. (r.reuters.com/xyt97v)

* Canada's largest medical regulator would bar doctors from accepting almost any gift from a pharmaceutical company under a proposed new ethics policy, part of a growing movement to reform the intimate and controversial relationship between industry and physicians. (r.reuters.com/zyt97v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadians could soon be warming up to an improving economy. Both Canada and the United States are coming out of severe winter storms that disrupted output, sales and hiring. The weather factor already accounted for weaker growth in both countries at the end of 2013, and the harsh climate limited activity in the first months of this year, as well, before the impact began to recede. Economists are already seeing that pattern emerging. (r.reuters.com/mav97v)

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper, fresh from a trip to Europe where he talked up Canada's energy export potential, is scheduled to meet Monday with a delegation from British Columbia headed by Premier Christy Clark for an update on liquefied natural gas plans on the West Coast. (r.reuters.com/pav97v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)