THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* With only five days of campaigning left ahead of elections, Quebec party leaders are into their final blitz as the Liberals and the Parti Quebecois take aim at some of their traditional strongholds that swung over to the Coalition Avenir Quebec in the most recent election. (link.reuters.com/hym28v)

* In a sign of the feverish atmosphere leading up to next week's provincial vote in Quebec, five McGill University students have hired a high-profile human-rights lawyer and filed an emergency court injunction in a bid to get on the Quebec voters' list. (link.reuters.com/mym28v)

Reports in the business section:

* After winning a $1 billion rail contract from a South African freight company, Bombardier Inc says it is confident of a bigger breakthrough in the emerging African market - but first it must weather a storm of controversy over its local partners in the deal. (link.reuters.com/nym28v)

NATIONAL POST

* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois personally has had a catastrophic few weeks ahead of the provincial elections, from which she will find it difficult to recover. She needs to win a majority next Monday to avoid the guillotine that awaits all Parti Quebecois leaders who disappoint their brothers and sisters in the movement. Such a victory now seems unlikely. (link.reuters.com/qym28v)

* Alberta's long-ruling Progressive Conservative Party released another annual report showing it sliding ever further into the red this week, but the disclosure does not show the full picture, a National Post analysis has found. (link.reuters.com/sym28v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Companies in Ontario and Quebec are among those on the forefront of modernizing the traditional way of harvesting maple syrup, by applying technology to monitor leaks in the long plastic tubes that draw sap from maple trees. (link.reuters.com/tym28v)

* The Bank of Canada could lag the U.S. Federal Reserve in starting to raise rates, but it may also lag behind in terms of the pace of hikes during the upcoming cycle, says a Scotiabank outlook. (link.reuters.com/zym28v)