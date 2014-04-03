April 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The political future of Toronto-area Conservative MP Eve
Adams is uncertain after Prime Minister and Conservative party
leader Stephen Harper ordered a party investigation into the
power struggle that went behind an Ontario nomination. (link.reuters.com/qyt28v)
* Two new cases of measles in Calgary area have taken the
total number of infected people to five. The two individuals are
from the Western Canada High School in Calgary, which was warned
in late January of a measles exposure. (link.reuters.com/fuv28v)
Reports in the business section:
* In an effort to block Goldcorp Inc's hostile bid,
Osisko Mining Corp cut a complicated deal with Yamana
Gold Inc and two Canadian pension funds. Toronto-based
Yamana will use cash and its stock to buy a 50 percent interest
in Osisko's mining and exploration assets. (link.reuters.com/vyt28v)
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto mayor Rob Ford was the sole vote against the city
council's motion on naming a city street in honor of Nelson
Mandela. The decision surprised many members of the Toronto city
council and ensued a huge commotion on social media. When
reporters approached Ford on his surprising decision, he stood
up in city council to say he voted the wrong way and asked for a
re-vote. (link.reuters.com/cav28v)
* An Alberta court has ruled against a constitutional
challenge that opposes the provincial government's monopoly on
health care. Alberta Court of Queen's bench ruled against a
claim to obtain private health insurance, saying that an
Albertan can't rely on the Supreme Court's 2005 Chaoulli
decision because provincial law bans private health insurance.
(link.reuters.com/jav28v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Imperial Oil Ltd is struggling to work out
manufacturing and installation-related defects at its $12.9
billion Kearl oil sands mine nearly one year after production
began. (link.reuters.com/tav28v)
* Home sales in the Vancouver region picked up in March
compared to a year earlier. However, they were still well below
the long-term average for the month, according to the city's
real estate board. (link.reuters.com/xav28v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)