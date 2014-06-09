June 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* With three days to go in a neck-and-neck Ontario election
campaign, Kathleen Wynne of the Liberal Party and Tim Hudak of
the Progressive Conservative Party are now taking decidedly
different strategic approaches. The Liberal leader is turning
her fire toward Andrea Horwath, leader of the Ontario New
Democratic Party, trying to drive New Democratic supporters to
her party and polarize the race. (r.reuters.com/rez89v)
* The British Columbia government has reached a tentative
deal with the union representing school support staff - from
teaching assistants to bus drivers - even as the dispute between
the employers' association and the province's teachers continues
to drag on. The agreement covers a five-year term from July 1,
2014 to June 30, 2019. (r.reuters.com/tez89v)
Reports in the business section:
* Iqbal Singh Kingra, once a director of agriculture for the
Indian state government of Himachal Pradesh, is the spiritual
leader of a foundation that builds high-tech schools for India's
rural poor. What's unusual is one of the ways he funds the
effort: By selling canola oil harvested and ground on the
Canadian Prairies. (r.reuters.com/xez89v)
NATIONAL POST
* Texas-based wind power developer Mesa Power is seeking
$653 million in damages under a North American Free Trade
Agreement challenge that accuses the government of Ontario of
manipulating Green Energy Act rules to benefit the interests of
Liberal-connected firms, according to court documents obtained
by the National Post. (r.reuters.com/zez89v)
FINANCIAL POST
* While Canada's engine for job creation is sputtering, take
some solace in the fact that U.S. employment growth is gaining
traction. Like so many elements of the economy, Canada will
benefit from the hiring gains made by the United States. U.S.
employers added 217,000 positions in May - lifting job growth
past the pre-recession peak for the first time, reclaiming the
8.7-million jobs lost since the downturn struck in 2008. Their
unemployment gauge remained at 6.3 percent in May, the lowest
level in more than five years. (r.reuters.com/fuz89v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)