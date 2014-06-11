June 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A move in Canada's parliament justice committee to give transgender people extra protection under the Criminal Code failed after a Tory member of parliament, who had supported transgender rights in the past, abruptly substituted himself off the committee, apparently to watch the funeral for the three Royal Canadian Mountain Police officers slain in Moncton. (r.reuters.com/nam99v)

* British Columbia's teachers' union has voted 86 percent in favor of a full-scale strike, although its President Jim Iker said a decision has not yet been made to move towards a full-scale walkout. The union is now obligated to give three days' notice before teachers walk off the job, meaning a notice issued early Wednesday could result in a strike beginning Monday. (r.reuters.com/qam99v)

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is scouring the globe for investments, but is unwilling to invest in Russia because of legal risks and is taking a cautious approach to buying assets in Europe. (r.reuters.com/ram99v)

* Danny, the police dog of fallen Royal Canadian Mountain Police constable David Ross, whimpered by the side of his partner's casket during Tuesday's emotional funeral, moving many Canadians across the country to tears. (r.reuters.com/sam99v)

* The Stephen Harper government's new cyber-bullying legislation, Bill C-13, includes little-noticed provisions that would allow police to remotely gain entry to computers and track cellphone users' movements, privacy experts warn. Experts say police will be able to install viruses, or malware, into the electronics of anyone suspected of a crime, after gaining judicial approval. The bill expands the definition for "tracking device" and adds the concept of a "transmission data recorder" into the Criminal Code. (r.reuters.com/tam99v)

* British Columbia is attracting lots of oil plans to link growing production in Alberta with Asian markets. Vancouver-based Pacific Future Energy Corp said on Tuesday that a $10-billion oil sands refinery, which could be sited in the Prince Rupert area, would be built in partnership with First Nations and will be headed by a Miami-based telecom executive for Mexico's Groupo Salinas. (r.reuters.com/wam99v)

* It has been a rough market for small companies in Alberta's oil sands of late, as financing dried up and concern over transportation bottlenecks kept investors at bay. However, Osum Oil Sands Corp, a privately held company chaired by former Suncor Energy Inc Chief Executive Rick George, is doing just fine. On Tuesday, the company pulled the trigger on a $325-million acquisition, snapping up an oil sands property called Orion from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in a deal that gives it something that has eluded other small oil sands players: a producing asset. (r.reuters.com/xam99v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)