June 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The National Democratic Party is going to court to
challenge the verdict of a secretive House of Commons committee,
which found New Democratic Party MPs guilty of improperly
spending $1.17 million in parliamentary resources on partisan
mass mailings. (r.reuters.com/pas99v)
* The Toronto District School Board's newly minted Confucius
Institute is in jeopardy after a committee of trustees
recommended suspending its partnership with the Chinese
government. The board passed a motion on Wednesday evening
calling on all TDSB trustees and staff to investigate concerns
about censorship by the Chinese government, which is quietly
spreading its reach into Canadian classrooms through language
and culture programs with virtually no oversight. (r.reuters.com/qas99v)
Reports in the business section:
* In the middle of a massive advertising campaign to
introduce its re-named Tangerine Bank subsidiary to Canadians,
the Bank of Nova Scotia has found itself in a legal
battle over its right to use the label. A small financial
business based in British Columbia is trying to block
Scotiabank's use of the name, saying it owns it and was using it
first. A hearing is scheduled to begin on June 18 in Vancouver
in British Columbia Supreme Court. (r.reuters.com/ras99v)
NATIONAL POST
* For a heart-pounding hour on Tuesday, social media was
awash with a disjointed play-by-play of a high-drama event
unfolding in Vancouver, that began when a 61-year-old man
allegedly shot a 52-year-old man, identified in the media as
Paul Dragan. The victim was allegedly shot outside of the
Starbucks in Vancouver's upscale Yaletown
neighbourhood. The suspect, 61, fled on a bike with two
plainclothes officers in steady pursuit. (r.reuters.com/vas99v)
* Despite earning a high salary in cabinet, former finance
minister Jim Flaherty had a comparatively modest net worth when
he died in April, court documents show. Probate records filed in
court in Oshawa, Ontario in early May, a month after Flaherty
died of a heart attack, list the total value of his assets at
$989,045. (r.reuters.com/zas99v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Despite aggressive moves by the federal government to
limit consumers' exposure to an overheated housing sector, a
major global think-tank is warning Ottawa that even tougher
measures are needed to protect taxpayers. In particular, the
government should gradually reduce its share of the
mortgage-insurance market and transfer more of the risk to the
private sector, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development said on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/bes99v)
