June 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The leadership of Newfoundland and Labrador's governing
Progressive Conservatives was thrown into a tailspin on Monday
after the man who had a clear path to becoming the province's
next premier suddenly dropped out of politics. Frank Coleman,
60, said he decided to leave public life because of a
"significant and challenging family matter." (link.reuters.com/ket22w)
* Progressive Conservative MPPs said they did not receive
advance notice of Tim Hudak's controversial pledge to axe
100,000 public-sector jobs, with some blaming his platform for
getting the party thumped by the Liberals in last week's
election. (link.reuters.com/pet22w)
Reports in the business section:
* The transformation of Air Canada's network is
running into some unexpected turbulence because of the
later-than-expected arrival of some of the airline's new Boeing
787 Dreamliners. The airline has delayed some new flights, put
off Dreamliner service to Tel Aviv and been forced to lease
planes from a European charter airline that offer fewer
amenities. This has caused headaches for travelers and the
airline as it fields customer criticism of Rouge, its new
low-cost airline. (link.reuters.com/qet22w)
* The head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is
shifting the priority of the mortgage insurer to helping
Canadians buy homes they need, not the bigger, pricier homes
they might want. Chief executive Evan Siddall said in an
exclusive interview that his first six months on the job have
been focused on building an organization that will be more
flexible and transparent, one that will do more to emphasize its
social housing role and less to subsidize the banks. And one
that will only help Canadians purchase homes they need. (link.reuters.com/set22w)
* Enbridge Inc is expecting a green light on
Tuesday from the Harper government on its proposed Northern
Gateway pipeline, but will still have to clear a series of
hurdles, including signing up committed shippers for the
project, if it gets the go-ahead from Ottawa. (link.reuters.com/vet22w)
* Kinross Gold Corp has been working feverishly to
ensure that its prized Russian mines do not become a casualty of
the diplomatic spat between Russia and the West. (link.reuters.com/but22w)
NATIONAL POST
* Noting Iran's rising "anti-Canada rhetoric," intelligence
officials have been monitoring the Islamic republic as a
potential terrorist threat to the Ottawa area, newly
declassified documents show. While the diplomatic falling out
between Ottawa and Tehran is well-known, the intelligence
reports are the first indication the Canadian government is
tracking the possibility it could lead to terrorism in the
capital. (link.reuters.com/fut22w)
* British Columbia's unionized teachers are preparing to
erect picket lines, with little reason to expect a deal on wages
with the government to avert a full-scale strike. Talks were at
a standstill on the eve of job action that will shut a half
million students and more than 40,000 teachers out of school
weeks ahead of the scheduled summer break. (link.reuters.com/sut22w)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday home
sales jumped 5.9 percent in May from April - the largest monthly
increase in more than four years. Sales jumped in 80 percent of
the markets surveyed by the group. (link.reuters.com/nut22w)
* Buoyed by the unexpected success of crude by rail,
companies are beginning to consider transporting natural gas as
remote drilling frontiers emerge beyond the reach of pipelines,
executives said. (link.reuters.com/qut22w)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)