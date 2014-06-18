June 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* For the oil industry, it is far too early to hail Ottawa's approval of Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline as the removal of the biggest hurdle before proceeding. The Stephen Harper government's acceptance of the Joint Review Panel's clearance for the project is a key step in the sector's aim of getting growing volumes of oil sands crude to the Pacific Coast and on to lucrative Asian markets. However, the government said Enbridge "clearly" had more work to do to bring many First Nations on side. (bit.ly/1yhEYhB)

* A state of emergency has been declared in the central Ontario community of Angus, after a tornado swept the county, tearing off roofs and ripping down trees in its path. The tornado touched down after an afternoon of severe weather warnings in parts of Ontario, and hours after four men were hit by lightning in Stouffville. (bit.ly/1neLwVi)

* China's state-owned gold mining company, China National Gold Group Corp, is working on potential partnerships with both Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp , its president said on Tuesday. If the Asian company is successful, the alliances would bring one or both of the Western miners closer to China, a country that is now the world's largest consumer and producer of the yellow metal. (bit.ly/1r5jobd)

* Department-store retailer Saks Fifth Avenue will arrive in Canada with a format designed specifically for this country that's even more upscale than its current U.S. stores. Richard Baker, chief executive officer of Hudson's Bay Co, which acquired U.S.-based Saks Inc last year, said on Tuesday that the Canadian stores - up to seven mainstream ones in all - would have some distinct domestic touches, possibly luxury "food halls," when they arrive starting in 2016. (bit.ly/1iG3dfl)

* Canada's dominant telecom players faced off against upstart Wind Mobile Tuesday, warning shifting government policies are stifling investment in the wireless industry. Wind, in turn, said the rules surrounding wireless competition are doing their job to help smaller firms compete. (bit.ly/1pgidX5)

NATIONAL POST

* The Stephen Harper government is said to be considering a series of retaliatory moves if the Barack Obama administration decides against approving the Keystone XL pipeline and proceeds with protectionist Buy American provisions that block access to the U.S. market for Canadian companies. (bit.ly/1r5SqQz)

* Despite Tuesday's approval from the federal government, the Enbridge Northern Gateway Project must still overcome a number of major obstacles before it can proceed to construction phase. The 209 conditions set by the federally mandated Joint Review Panel in December still apply, but other, potentially tougher hurdles have been thrown down by the public at large, with blessings from the British Columbia government. (bit.ly/1kMUgRa)

FINANCIAL POST

* BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen has taken bold steps in his attempt to revive the technology company - from outsourcing production of its smartphones to selling the bulk of its Canadian real estate. But even if he is confident he can "save the patient," as he told an industry conference recently, Chen still has his work cut out for him to put BlackBerry back on Wall Street's radar. (bit.ly/1pgk7qD)

* Canada's taxes are the most business-friendly in the world, according to a new report from KPMG - a fact that might grab the attention of businesses looking for takeover targets. The "Focus on Tax" report ranked developed countries by adding up a wide range of tax costs to businesses - from statutory labor costs to harmonized sales tax - and comparing them to what companies pay in the United States. (bit.ly/1uCAr4s) (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)