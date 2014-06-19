June 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta's beleaguered disaster-compensation system
triggered warnings from federal auditors well before the worst
flooding in provincial history swamped 30 communities,
temporarily shuttered Calgary's downtown and forced more than
56,000 people to flee their homes nearly one year ago. The
warnings, undisclosed publicly until now, stemmed from audits of
Alberta government requests for disaster aid in the wake of
flooding in 2005 and 2007. (bit.ly/1lEhzkL)
* The battle over Northern Gateway could spill into British
Columbia's emerging liquefied natural gas sector if First
Nations withdraw or temper their support for LNG projects to
press the provincial government to block the Enbridge Inc
pipelines. (bit.ly/1vWx1fE)
* Clothing retailer American Apparel Inc fired its
founder Dov Charney as chairman and chief executive following an
ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct and said it had
appointed an interim CEO. (bit.ly/1sq0cZX)
Reports in the business section:
* Enbridge Inc is hoping to win over Coastal First
Nations who adamantly oppose its Northern Gateway pipeline with
a claim that the controversial project would actually improve
marine safety in the treacherous waters off the British Columbia
coast despite the increase in supertanker traffic. (bit.ly/1quLq2n)
* The mood of long-suffering Canadian exporters is on the
upswing again. Optimism among exporters, who are convinced that
the U.S. recovery is for real, has improved for the third
consecutive time, and is now higher than it was when the global
economy was booming before the Great Recession, according to
Export Development Canada's semi-annual Trade Confidence Index.
(bit.ly/1uF5gpg)
NATIONAL POST
* Over the past few years, as Vancouverites dramatically
ramped up their urban composting, some doomsayers predicted that
putting out thousands of bins of rotting food would bring a
reckoning of vermin upon the city. Last Friday, their worst
fears appeared to be confirmed when children at a downtown
daycare showed up to find their playground overrun by
compost-eating rats. (bit.ly/1pigdvF)
* Former senator Pamela Wallin believed Conservative
senators had placed a spy in her office as part of a plot by
members of her own party to "get her," a new book alleges.
"Wallin believed, as she told me in October 2013, that hard-core
right-wing elements in the Conservative caucus had it out for
her because she didn't 'have an R branded on my forehead' - she
was not Reform enough," writes Patrick Boyer in "Our Scandalous
Senate." (bit.ly/1njwpdx)
FINANCIAL POST
* A prolonged Iraq crisis could fuel spending in Canada's
energy sector, boosting an already expansionary picture for the
oil patch this year, according to global investment bank
Barclays Bank Plc. "The Iraq situation is potentially helpful
not only to the U.S. but also to Canada," Barclays Capital
analyst James West told the Financial Post during a conference
call on Wednesday to launch a new report on global oil and gas
spending this year. "It is the quickest market to put capital to
work to as prices move up." (bit.ly/T9BIUR)
* U.S. tax authorities are relaxing the rules and lightening
penalties to induce American and dual citizens living abroad to
comply with tax filing rules in the United States. Michael
Danilack, a deputy commissioner at the Internal Revenue Service,
said the changes should mean those affected - including up to
one million people in Canada - "can sleep at night" knowing that
they comply with U.S. rules and no longer face the prospect of
financial penalties even if they owe no taxes. (bit.ly/1ngMrVn)
