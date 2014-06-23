June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal Conservatives are playing defense in the western strongholds of Alberta and British Columbia amid rising tensions over two divisive decisions - the crackdown on temporary foreign workers and approval of the Northern Gateway pipeline. (bit.ly/1p8M4mH)

* Justice Department's finest legal minds are falling prey to a garden-variety Internet scam. An internal survey shows almost 2,000 staff were conned into clicking on a phony "phishing" link in their email, raising questions about the security of sensitive information. (bit.ly/1uVTl6t)

Reports in the business section:

* The founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc is preparing to go back into battle with the yoga-wear retailer as it struggles to recover from a string of setbacks. Chip Wilson is talking with bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in considering a host of options, including teaming with a private-equity firm to mount a buyout or selling his holdings in the company, a source familiar with the situation said Sunday. (bit.ly/1qDNrJJ)

NATIONAL POST

* Two weeks after their helicopter escape from a Quebec jail sparked an international manhunt, three alleged gangsters were recaptured as they slept early Sunday morning when a police tactical unit busted into an upscale condo near Montreal's Old Port, taking them without firing a shot. (bit.ly/1nvK4zu)