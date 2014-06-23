GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal Conservatives are playing defense in the western strongholds of Alberta and British Columbia amid rising tensions over two divisive decisions - the crackdown on temporary foreign workers and approval of the Northern Gateway pipeline. (bit.ly/1p8M4mH)
* Justice Department's finest legal minds are falling prey to a garden-variety Internet scam. An internal survey shows almost 2,000 staff were conned into clicking on a phony "phishing" link in their email, raising questions about the security of sensitive information. (bit.ly/1uVTl6t)
Reports in the business section:
* The founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc is preparing to go back into battle with the yoga-wear retailer as it struggles to recover from a string of setbacks. Chip Wilson is talking with bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in considering a host of options, including teaming with a private-equity firm to mount a buyout or selling his holdings in the company, a source familiar with the situation said Sunday. (bit.ly/1qDNrJJ)
NATIONAL POST
* Two weeks after their helicopter escape from a Quebec jail sparked an international manhunt, three alleged gangsters were recaptured as they slept early Sunday morning when a police tactical unit busted into an upscale condo near Montreal's Old Port, taking them without firing a shot. (bit.ly/1nvK4zu) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
