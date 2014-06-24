June 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A magnitude-8.0 earthquake was felt in communities along Alaska's sparsely populated Aleutian Islands on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage. All tsunami advisories have been cancelled following the earthquake. (bit.ly/1lm4PQ0)

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is splitting her finance department in half, appointing a powerful minister whose sole job is to wrestle down the massive deficit and deal with record-high debt. (bit.ly/1pHDZ6i)

Reports in the business section:

* South Africa might be on the brink of recession and refusing to sign any foreign investment treaties these days but it will remain the linchpin of Canada's economic strategy on the African continent, International Trade Minister Ed Fast said. (bit.ly/1sAZ85J)

NATIONAL POST

* Com Dev International Ltd, a Canadian space company, is seeking millions of dollars in compensation after the Conservative government scuttled the launch of a satellite because it was scheduled to be sent into orbit on a Russian rocket. (bit.ly/1meodyw)

FINANCIAL POST

* Bell Media Inc plans to lay off about 5 percent of its Toronto workforce due to "financial pressure" in its advertising and subscription TV services. (bit.ly/1wqYhmG)

* The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making its first infrastructure investment in India by taking a $332-million stake in a toll road company. CPPIB will invest in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd in two tranches through a wholly owned subsidiary. (bit.ly/1wr0myW)