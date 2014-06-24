June 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A magnitude-8.0 earthquake was felt in communities along
Alaska's sparsely populated Aleutian Islands on Monday but there
were no immediate reports of damage. All tsunami advisories have
been cancelled following the earthquake. (bit.ly/1lm4PQ0)
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is splitting her finance
department in half, appointing a powerful minister whose sole
job is to wrestle down the massive deficit and deal with
record-high debt. (bit.ly/1pHDZ6i)
Reports in the business section:
* South Africa might be on the brink of recession and
refusing to sign any foreign investment treaties these days but
it will remain the linchpin of Canada's economic strategy on the
African continent, International Trade Minister Ed Fast said. (bit.ly/1sAZ85J)
NATIONAL POST
* Com Dev International Ltd, a Canadian space
company, is seeking millions of dollars in compensation after
the Conservative government scuttled the launch of a satellite
because it was scheduled to be sent into orbit on a Russian
rocket. (bit.ly/1meodyw)
FINANCIAL POST
* Bell Media Inc plans to lay off about 5 percent
of its Toronto workforce due to "financial pressure" in its
advertising and subscription TV services. (bit.ly/1wqYhmG)
* The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is making its
first infrastructure investment in India by taking a
$332-million stake in a toll road company. CPPIB will invest in
L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd in two
tranches through a wholly owned subsidiary. (bit.ly/1wr0myW)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)