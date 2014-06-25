June 25 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario MPP Christine Elliott is set to announce a bid
for the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives as the
party seeks to rebuild after its devastating election loss. (bit.ly/1rx1BtH)
** Raytheon International Inc, a unit of U.S. defence
contractor Raytheon Co, lobbied a Canadian senator in
the weeks leading up to a Senate report urging Canada to join
the warhead interception network, a meeting that raises
questions about the credibility of this recommendation. (bit.ly/1qvtCBO)
Reports in the business section:
** Canada is becoming a country of two solitudes when it
comes to business investment, according to a report released by
C.D. Howe institute. The report theorizes that governments in
parts of the country may be crowding out and dissuading private
investment. The blockage lies in Quebec, Ontario and much of
Atlantic Canada, according to the report. (bit.ly/1jhlPTc)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper urged Quebec on
Tuesday to resist isolating itself from the rest of the country.
In a speech marking Quebec's annual holiday known as Fete
nationale, Harper also asked Quebecers to consider voting for
his party in October 2015. (bit.ly/1mnz1up)
FINANCIAL POST
** Eric Sprott, a former analyst who formed a brokerage
firm before setting up his own money management firm two decades
back and who is generally regarded as one of the country's
legendary precious metals' investors, is reducing his stake in
Sprott Inc. He announced Tuesday he was selling at
least 25 million shares in Sprott at $3 per share. (bit.ly/1jhelzC)
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board named Heather
Munroe-Blum as the chairperson of the board of directors. Her
three-year term begins Oct. 27. Munroe-Blum, who spent a decade
as principal and vice-chancellor of McGill university, replaces
Robert Astley, who has been chairperson since 2008. (bit.ly/1iEEf5k)
