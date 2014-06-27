June 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) plans
to cut up to 20 percent of its staff by 2020, including a sharp
reduction over the next year as it transitions to a leaner,
mobile-first strategy aimed at keeping costs under control. (bit.ly/1nOhicf)
** Elizabeth Dowdeswell, a former undersecretary-general of
the United Nations with a long public service career, has been
named Ontario's new lieutenant-governor. (bit.ly/1o8FZTK)
Reports in the business section:
** An American proposal to hike the fees Canadian truckers
pay for agricultural inspections when they cross the U.S. border
violates the North American free trade agreement, the Canadian
Trucking Alliance said. The industry group says the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's proposed fee increases would harm
U.S.-Canada trade as well as the bottom lines of trucking
businesses. (bit.ly/UODyM6)
NATIONAL POST
** Former cabinet minister MP Helena Guergis has resumed her
long-running and so-far unsuccessful lawsuit against the
Conservatives she blames for ending her political career in
fallout from the so-called "busty hookers" scandal. (bit.ly/1m3BjzU)
** For the first time, the Supreme Court of Canada has
recognized a First Nation's title to a specific tract of land -
a historic decision with major implications for contentious
energy projects such as the Northern Gateway pipeline.
Thursday's 8-0 decision, which overturned an appeal court
ruling, will essentially make it easier for First Nations to
establish title over lands that were regularly used for hunting,
fishing and other activities. (bit.ly/1sJBdkG)
FINANCIAL POST
** Zara retail banner founder Amancio Ortega Gaona is buying
into Toronto's upscale Yorkville commercial district, paying
more than a quarter-billion dollars for a 270,000-square-foot
mixed retailing and office building. (bit.ly/ToofZ3)
** The federal Justice department is taking steps to cut
$52.2 million worth of legal services it provides government
over the next three years with "two waves" of reforms that will
eliminate jobs, change the working relationship with client
departments and, it hopes, improve efficiency. The department,
often called Canada's largest law firm, is introducing several
changes following a year-long review. (bit.ly/1lSOnXf)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick)