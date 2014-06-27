June 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) plans to cut up to 20 percent of its staff by 2020, including a sharp reduction over the next year as it transitions to a leaner, mobile-first strategy aimed at keeping costs under control. (bit.ly/1nOhicf)

** Elizabeth Dowdeswell, a former undersecretary-general of the United Nations with a long public service career, has been named Ontario's new lieutenant-governor. (bit.ly/1o8FZTK)

Reports in the business section:

** An American proposal to hike the fees Canadian truckers pay for agricultural inspections when they cross the U.S. border violates the North American free trade agreement, the Canadian Trucking Alliance said. The industry group says the U.S. Department of Agriculture's proposed fee increases would harm U.S.-Canada trade as well as the bottom lines of trucking businesses. (bit.ly/UODyM6)

NATIONAL POST

** Former cabinet minister MP Helena Guergis has resumed her long-running and so-far unsuccessful lawsuit against the Conservatives she blames for ending her political career in fallout from the so-called "busty hookers" scandal. (bit.ly/1m3BjzU)

** For the first time, the Supreme Court of Canada has recognized a First Nation's title to a specific tract of land - a historic decision with major implications for contentious energy projects such as the Northern Gateway pipeline. Thursday's 8-0 decision, which overturned an appeal court ruling, will essentially make it easier for First Nations to establish title over lands that were regularly used for hunting, fishing and other activities. (bit.ly/1sJBdkG)

FINANCIAL POST

** Zara retail banner founder Amancio Ortega Gaona is buying into Toronto's upscale Yorkville commercial district, paying more than a quarter-billion dollars for a 270,000-square-foot mixed retailing and office building. (bit.ly/ToofZ3)

** The federal Justice department is taking steps to cut $52.2 million worth of legal services it provides government over the next three years with "two waves" of reforms that will eliminate jobs, change the working relationship with client departments and, it hopes, improve efficiency. The department, often called Canada's largest law firm, is introducing several changes following a year-long review. (bit.ly/1lSOnXf) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick)