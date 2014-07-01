July 1 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party emerged victorious in
Monday's by-election races, stealing a seat from the New
Democratic Party and boosting its vote share across the board.
Liberal candidate Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and
broadcaster, nabbed the Toronto riding of Trinity-Spadina from
the NDP, while Liberal Arnold Chan boosted the party's vote in
holding the long-time stronghold of Scarborough-Agincourt,
another Toronto riding. (bit.ly/1jFtuL3)
** Sixty days after Rob Ford took a leave from city hall
under the pall of fresh drug allegations, Toronto's
controversial leader marched back into the spotlight, his voice
catching as he acknowledged the damage his alcohol and drug use
has done and pledging an "unwavering" commitment to "clean
living" and a change in the company he keeps. (bit.ly/1nYKQE3)
Reports in the business section:
** Alberta has turned the corner following the global
economic meltdown of 2008, according to budget numbers released
on Monday. According to the final report, the province brought
in more than $45 billion in revenue in the fiscal year that
ended March 31. That's 17 percent more than expected, credited
mainly to higher than forecast energy and tax revenues. (bit.ly/1pSvAej)
NATIONAL POST
** Journalists and columnists at the Globe and Mail refused
to attach their names to their work on Monday, as negotiations
between the union and the paper's management neared a breaking
point. With the Globe's union, Unifor's Southern Ontario
Newsmedia Guild, backed with a 97 percent strike mandate, the
byline strike came just hours before the collective agreement
for editorial, advertising and circulation staff reached its
Tuesday expiry date. (bit.ly/1jDSRNr)
** Prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for a Canadian
businessman Cy Tokmakjian, who was arrested in a high-profile
crackdown on corruption, Cuban authorities said on Monday. (bit.ly/1iQqXmE)
FINANCIAL POST
** It could be just the impact of all those home-renovation
television programs, but Canadians are fixing up their
properties like never before, according to a new report.
Renovation spending has been rising for 15 straight years and
reached a record $63.4 billion in 2013, which accounted for 3.7
percent of total Canadian gross domestic product, Toronto-based
real estate consultants Altus Group said. (bit.ly/TLwPle)
** Growth in the Canadian economy stalled in April, edging
up just 0.1 percent - the same pace as the previous month - with
wholesale and retail activity contributing only meager growth,
while mining and construction output weakened. Economists had
forecast gross domestic product - the largest measure of
economic health - to advance by 0.2 percent in April. (bit.ly/1lMG6Vm)
