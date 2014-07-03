July 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** On the eve of a Throne Speech outlining Ontario Premier
Kathleen Wynne's plan for her new majority mandate, Moody's has
issued a stark warning on Ontario's growing deficit. The bond
rating agency has changed its outlook on the province to
"negative," cautioning its credit rating could be downgraded if
it doesn't show progress either cutting spending or hiking
revenues. (bit.ly/1lVPNAO)
** Kyle Lowry, the basketball veteran who led the Toronto
Raptors to their first postseason appearance in five years, said
on Wednesday on Twitter he's staying put. Lowry's deal is $48
million through four years with an opt-out after the third year,
according to multiple reports. (bit.ly/1qAINfN)
Reports in the business section:
** Auto sales stayed in overdrive last month in Canada,
putting six-month deliveries ahead of the record pace set last
year. Canadians snapped up 175,428 new cars, trucks, crossovers
and mini-vans in June, up 2 percent from 171,608 a year earlier
and making last month the best June on record. (bit.ly/VgTBm4)
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford admitted Wednesday to using "every
drug that you can think of" including crack, marijuana, cocaine
and magic mushrooms but not heroin and never in his office, in
his first one-on-one interviews since returning from addiction
treatment. (bit.ly/VgTXsQ)
* Environment Canada is warning that tropical storm Arthur
could impact Atlantic Canada this weekend. The Canadian
Hurricane Centre says the storm is expected to intensify to
hurricane strength overnight as it moves north-eastward up the
East Coast of the United States. (bit.ly/1xl71eB)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Globe and Mail narrowly avoided a strike on
Wednesday, with the parties agreeing to return to the bargaining
table on Tuesday after unionized workers voted overwhelmingly to
reject a contract offer from management. (bit.ly/1lVRcY1)
* Canada is one step closer to having a new airline after
Canada Jetlines Ltd announced plans to raise $10 million and
list on the TSX Venture Exchange. (bit.ly/1z9NZcY)
