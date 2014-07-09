July 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's staff called police after
protesters disrupted a press conference on Tuesday, but an
officer ended up accusing the mayor's sobriety coach of kicking
a demonstrator. A handful of protesters, some of whom removed
their shirts, loudly called on the mayor to resign as he spoke
out against a proposal to redesign Eglinton Avenue West to make
it more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists. (bit.ly/1k4MNxH)
** Toronto Councillor Doug Ford said a window on his SUV was
smashed on Monday night, and he alleged that the incident may
have been politically motivated. The outspoken councillor, who
is running the re-election campaign for his brother, Mayor Rob
Ford, told reporters at City Hall on Tuesday morning that the
rear window on his car had been vandalized. (bit.ly/1r6gOT1)
Reports in the business section:
** General Electric Co chairman and chief executive
officer Jeff Immelt said Canada's energy industry needs to make
the crude wrung from the Alberta oil sands competitive with
other sources around the world in terms of greenhouse gas
emissions, and is positioning the industrial conglomerate to
play a key role. (bit.ly/1meIswy)
NATIONAL POST
** A 31-year-old teacher is dead and two others are
seriously injured after one or more people opened fire outside a
public housing building in North York just after midnight on
Tuesday. Abshir Hassan, 31, a supply teacher at Lawrence Heights
Middle School, died at the scene, police said. The other two
victims are a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman. (bit.ly/1pZ1I4w)
** Alleged Anonymous hacker Matt DeHart has been put on
suicide watch and his refugee hearing has been postponed.
Instead of appearing before a Toronto refugee tribunal Tuesday
he was confined in a suicide watch cell after returning to jail
from hospital, where he was treated after another suicide
attempt. (bit.ly/1lTn7DZ)
FINANCIAL POST
** Saskatchewan, and perhaps one or more Atlantic provinces,
will join Ontario and British Columbia in Ottawa's proposed
national securities watchdog, sources say. Finance Minister Joe
Oliver will announce that Saskatchewan will sign onto the
fledgling Co-operative Capital Markets Regulator, according to
sources. (bit.ly/1qiD7mX)
** Canada's banking system isn't as solid as it was a year
ago because of the federal government's plan to implement a
bail-in regime for domestic, systemically important banks, but
there remains little to worry about when it comes to the overall
strength of the country's biggest lenders, says Moody's Investor
Services Inc. (bit.ly/1qUEvQA)
(Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan)