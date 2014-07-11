July 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian fighter jets will be patrolling the edge of
Russian airspace starting in September, when Ottawa sends six
CF-18s to join air defense missions over the Baltic states as
part of the NATO response to Moscow's efforts to destabilize
Ukraine. (bit.ly/1ztkWRP)
** Canada is pushing for warmer ties with the United Arab
Emirates in an effort to boost trade and security relations with
a country it sees as a key partner in the Middle East. (bit.ly/1nkiCr8)
Reports in the business section:
** Enbridge Inc is turning its eyes north to
Alaska, entering talks with the state to build an $8-billion
natural gas pipeline there if a competing project falters. (bit.ly/1rdpTcH)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's billion-dollar TV and film business could be at
risk because of the government's new temporary foreign worker
rules, industry insiders are warning. International actors and
film and TV production crews are being classified as temporary
foreign workers, and subject to a $1,000 fee and 15-day waiting
period under Employment Minister Jason Kenney's reform of the
controversial program. (bit.ly/1ndRyFc)
** The biggest implosion in Ottawa's history is set for this
Sunday as a demolition team is expected to take down an aging,
unloved federal office building. The 11-story Sir John Carling
Building will be turned into about 40,000 tons of rubble on
Sunday when Advanced Explosives Demolition Inc sets off about
400 kilograms of intricately-placed dynamite to take down the
structure. (bit.ly/1tunnmw)
FINANCIAL POST
** Unionized employees at The Globe and Mail voted 85
percent in favor of ratifying a new contract on Thursday that
would allow management the freedom to cut staff, but would not
permit them to require newsroom staff work on paid "advertorial"
articles. (bit.ly/1qQ3lPX)
** Ontario's Finance Minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday
that provinces pushing for a co-operative securities regulator
in Canada want but don't need Alberta. He acknowledged that the
province, which so far opposes the co-operative initiative that
includes the federal government, represents a significant part
of Canada's capital markets. (bit.ly/1jx6F1I)
