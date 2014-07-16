July 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto's mayoral candidates faced off for the first time
since incumbent Rob Ford's return from rehab, with a raucous
debate in Scarborough where they clashed repeatedly over the
issue of transit. (bit.ly/WgXjNq)
** Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird is reaching
out to a number of Middle Eastern countries in an effort to
persuade the Egyptian government to release an imprisoned
Canadian journalist. (bit.ly/1p6S2zR)
Reports in the business section:
** Apple Inc has struck an unlikely alliance with
International Business Machines Corp to produce
business-focused apps for iPhones and iPads, a threat to
BlackBerry Ltd as it tries to refocus and target
government and corporate clients. (bit.ly/W8SYeG)
NATIONAL POST
** New amendments to the Canadian government's prostitution
bill will give it a better chance of withstanding a
constitutional court challenge, says a leading Conservative on
the House of Commons justice committee. (bit.ly/1nvy66X)
** A Tunisian arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
last year over an alleged plot to derail a passenger train near
Toronto spent six weeks training with a man "in direct contact"
with the leader of Al-Qaeda, according to a newly released FBI
document. (bit.ly/1l2Du1z)
FINANCIAL POST
** Escalating geopolitical tensions between Vladimir Putin
and the West may be setting off tremors in Canada's mining
sector, with Russian backers withdrawing from North American
assets, creating both big opportunities and major headaches for
Canadian firms. (bit.ly/1mTQBGh)
* Apple Inc and International Business Machines
Corp are teaming up to provide business apps for the
iPhone and iPad, taking aim at BlackBerry Ltd's core
enterprise client base. After Tuesday's announcement of the
partnership, BlackBerry's shares fell almost 4 percent in
after-hours trading. (bit.ly/Uc8FRa)
