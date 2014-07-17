July 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are expected to lay charges against Senator Mike Duffy on Thursday in connection with improper expense claims charged to taxpayers, a development that would add fresh fuel to the controversy surrounding this Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointee to the Red Chamber. (bit.ly/1l6XfoC)

* The Royal Canadian Navy has opened another investigation into three incidents of alleged misconduct in San Diego by the crew of HMCS Whitehorse, including whether there was a "failure of leadership." (bit.ly/1nzCyli)

Reports in the business section:

* Barrick Gold Corp's new chairman John Thornton eliminated the chief executive position in a management shakeup that sees Jamie Sokalsky leave as CEO and cements the former banker's authority at the top of the world's biggest gold producer. (bit.ly/1tUN5kh)

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario's opposition parties said on Wednesday the Liberal government is not being honest with people about its plans to "maximize" the value of provincial assets like the Liquor Control Board, Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One. (bit.ly/1mhSKHk)

* A graduate student from Tunisia arrested over an Al-Qaeda plot to derail a Toronto-bound train tried to send $3,000 to terrorists in Syria and Mali, a lawyer said on Wednesday. The terror financing allegation against Chiheb Esseghaier came as a New York judge sentenced one of his former associates, Ahmed Abassi, to 15 months for U.S. immigration violations. (bit.ly/1oLEo3E)

FINANCIAL POST

* In a sign of the mounting tensions over new energy infrastructure, Enbridge Inc has raised the possibility of an "attack" on one of its pipelines. (bit.ly/UbYQSK)

* In a move that adds uncertainty to PetroChina's plans for Canada, Zhiming Li, the PetroChina executive who built and headed the Chinese company's operations in this country for the past four years, has been arrested by the Chinese government. (bit.ly/1r60VN6)