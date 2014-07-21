July 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Just past 100 days into a fresh mandate, the Quebec government is making few new friends after adopting a budget and ongoing spending and taxation reviews that promise austerity for the first half of Premier Philippe Couillard's mandate. (bit.ly/Uk0ouw)

* A widely respected law professor originally from Toronto has been gunned down in his Florida home, but police are saying little about the circumstances of his death other than to confirm it is being investigated as a homicide. (bit.ly/1nYQERS)

Reports in the business section:

* Natural gas prices are lagging the lofty predictions of just a few months ago, skidding on cool summer weather and heaping pressure on the shares of energy producers that had been on a roll. Prices for the fuel, which surged during this year's frigid winter, are sharply lower in Canada and the United States than even month-ago levels following a string of large weekly storage injections. (bit.ly/1rDf0kB)

NATIONAL POST

* Air Canada says a flight from Edmonton landed safely in Toronto on Sunday morning after declaring an emergency. Spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said in an email the emergency was declared after a flight control indication light came on. (bit.ly/1n3AO8y)

* The family of a Canadian teacher detained in an Indonesian jail on allegations of child sexual assault has been trying to enlist Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird to help win his release. Bantleman's brother Guy, speaking from his family's home base in Burlington, Ontario, is heading efforts in Canada to raise awareness about the case, he said, adding that he has been in touch with Baird's office. (bit.ly/1nYU5bk)

FINANCIAL POST

* Buried in the fine print of the recent Ontario budget is a measure that promises to saddle affluent families with an ever-growing tax burden. While the budget delivered hefty immediate tax increases for taxpayers in Ontario's two new top tax brackets, the real damage over the coming years will be courtesy of the fact that these tax brackets will not be indexed for inflation. (bit.ly/WppKbI)

* A corruption probe in China is reaching deeper into PetroChina's operations in Canada's oil industry, with four high-ranking company officials involved in oil sands deals now believed to be under investigation. (bit.ly/Um4Atd) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)